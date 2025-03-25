Strengthening EU-Central Asia Cooperation: A Shared Vision for the Future

Op-ed by H.E. Beata Pęksa, Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan

The European Union’s partnership with Central Asia is built on a foundation of shared values and a commitment to mutual prosperity. As the EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan, I have witnessed firsthand the deepening of this relationship, which is not only a regional endeavor but also deeply rooted in bilateral partnerships with each of the five Central Asian countries. Our engagement is centered on fostering peace, stability, and sustainable economic growth across the region. A pivotal moment in this partnership will be the first-ever EU-Central Asia Summit, scheduled for April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. This historic summit, bringing together EU leaders and the Presidents of Central Asia, will further solidify our long-term commitment to the region.

Building Bridges Through Dialogue and Cooperation

The upcoming ministerial meeting of EU and Central Asia, along with the visit of HRVP Kaja Kallas to Ashgabat, serves as a crucial step towards the summit. These meetings will facilitate open political and security dialogue, which is particularly vital in today’s turbulent global landscape. The EU, like neutral Turkmenistan, firmly opposes the use of force in international relations and stands in solidarity with Ukraine against the ongoing aggression. We appreciate Turkmenistan’s “Year of Peace and Trust” initiative, which resonates deeply with the challenges faced by both our regions. The EU is also committed to supporting Central Asian initiatives aimed at creating a nuclear-weapon-free zone and preventing radicalization and extremism.

Our commitment to regional security is evident in programs like the Border Management in Central Asia Programme (BOMCA) and the Central Asia Drug Action Programme (CADAP). However, true peace and security require more than political dialogue; they demand economic and social development. Our partnership strategy encompasses all areas of the economy, connectivity, and trade, supporting Central Asian countries in building their trade cooperation with the world, including Europe, while adhering to international law and human rights.

Investing in Sustainable Growth and Connectivity

Significant progress has been achieved in deepening cooperation between the EU and Central Asia across a spectrum of key sectors. The EU Strategy for Central Asia (2019) and the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties (2023) articulate a clear vision for a modern, inclusive partnership. The collective assistance provided by the EU and its Member States has positioned the EU as the foremost provider of development aid in Central Asia, with over €550 million allocated for the period 2021-2027, benefiting all five Central Asian nations.

The EU recognizes the significant potential for continued growth in its partnership with Central Asia, particularly in energy, digital connectivity, climate change, and raw materials. The EU’s Global Gateway and Team Europe Initiatives are designed to accelerate sustainable growth in these areas, with a specific focus on critical raw materials and climate-resilient infrastructure. Through enhanced cooperation on digital connectivity, the EU and Central Asia can foster a more inclusive and sustainable development model. The partnership is poised for expansion through investments that promote the green energy transition, strengthen regional security, and enhance the global competitiveness of Central Asia

A central component of our collaborative efforts is the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, which holds the potential to establish a contemporary, competitive, and efficient trade route connecting Europe and Asia within a maximum timeframe of 15 days. The EU is actively supporting this corridor through various regional programs, totaling over EUR 88 million, encompassing the regional transport program in Central Asia (€30 million), the Central Asia Prosperity Programme (€28.4 million), and the EU program “Securing Connectivity in Central Asia” (€30 million).Furthermore, the EU is committed to supporting infrastructure investments related to the corridor through blended financial contributions and loan guarantees.

Leveraging Team Europe Initiatives, which integrate the budgets of the EU and its Member States, the EU collaborates with Central Asian countries on critical areas such as Digital Connectivity, Water, Energy, and Climate. This approach facilitates a unified effort, pooling the resources of the EU, its Member States, their implementing agencies, public development banks, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity has successfully pooled €80 million, with the EU contributing €55 million. This financial assistance will ensure the expansion of digital connectivity, adhering to the highest international standards, which is essential for the inclusive and sustainable development of economies and societies. Similarly, the Team Europe Initiative on Water, Energy, and Climate Change has pooled €700 million, with the EU contributing €200 million. This funding will contribute to the sustainable management of water and energy resources, address environmental challenges, and tackle climate change across the five Central Asian countries.

In the domain of critical raw materials cooperation, the EU has allocated €16 million. The EU offers its expertise in advanced critical raw material mining, processing, and recycling. Specifically, the EU supports the strengthening of local value chains in Central Asia, aligning with European and international standards for decent work and environmental protection, and fostering sustainable investment projects. Additionally, the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) has provided a €30 million guarantee agreement, which will stimulate investments in renewable energy projects and the mining of critical raw materials.

Fostering Educational and Cultural Exchange: Building Bridges between the EU and Central Asia

EU-Central Asia cooperation within the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe programmes, as well as the Darya project, facilitates cooperation across all spheres of education, significantly strengthening the impact of research and innovation on development. These initiatives support the conceptualization, support, and implementation of projects that address global challenges. By fostering the creation and enhanced dissemination of excellent knowledge and technologies, these programmes play a pivotal role in building interpersonal relations between our students, PhD candidates, and researchers, not only within our regions but also with other parts of the world.

Furthermore, we recognize the vital role of cultural events in establishing and reinforcing the bonds between our regions. The European Union and its Member States are committed to organizing a diverse array of cultural events, including concerts and exhibitions, both within Turkmenistan and Central Asia, and in European countries that host your artists and producers of traditional and modern works. These exchanges serve to bring our cultures closer together, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation.

For instance, we have showcased events such as the concert of children’s choirs in Ashgabat and Mary, the jazz concert of the Antonio Flinta Trio, our annual Christmas book fair, and exhibitions of Turkmen artists in Brussels, organized with the invaluable support of the Turkmen Embassy in Brussels and EU institutions.

Moreover, EU support for civil society, through initiatives such as the EU-Central Asia Civil Society Forum and the Central Asia Civil Society Facility, is crucial for promoting participatory governance, inclusive development, and, most importantly, building people-to-people contacts among our citizens. These initiatives provide platforms for dialogue and collaboration, strengthening the foundations of our partnership through direct engagement and mutual understanding.

Enhancing Bilateral Relations with Turkmenistan

Since assuming the role of Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan in September 2023, I have prioritized strengthening and enhancing political and security relations, economic cooperation, supporting development and prosperity, human rights dialogue, and promoting people-to-people exchanges. Indeed,I witnessed how nowadays Turkmenistan has become a very active participant in all EU-Central Asia projects and meetings, as well as in our bilateral endeavors.

European Union continues to actively support Turkmenistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) by providing technical assistance and capacity-building. Through the International Trade Centre (ITC) project, the EU has facilitated the translation of key legislative acts and organized training sessions on trade facilitation and e-commerce for local stakeholders. These efforts aim to align Turkmenistan’s trade policies with international standards, enhance economic integration, and improve market access.

The EU has supported the modernization of the Turkmenbashi-Turkmenabat Railway, improving logistics efficiency and boosting regional trade. In November 2024, the EU and Turkmenistan hosted a high-level launch for the Coordination Platform of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. This initiative aims to establish a modern, efficient, and competitive transport route connecting Central Asia with Europe, facilitating trade and enhancing regional cooperation.

The launch of the “EU for a Green Turkmenistan” initiative, which included pilot projects aimed at reducing methane emissions and utilizing algae-based technology for treating drainage water, resulted in the training of over 150 government officials and industry stakeholders, with a strong focus on youth involvement in climate action through events like the National Youth Conference on Climate Change.

Support for SMEs: The EU has actively supported the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkmenistan, including providing training on trade facilitation and e-commerce. Additionally, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has facilitated access to finance and provided tailored advisory services to local businesses.

The 16th EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue and the visit in Ashgabat of EU Special Representative for Human Rights Olof Skoog highlighted progress in addressing issues like statelessness, forced labor, and human trafficking. The EU has continued to provide support for judicial and prison system reforms, as well as promoting gender equality and the rights of persons with disabilities. Additionally, the EU has maintained ongoing discussions with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to improve labor rights in Turkmenistan.

Finally, the bilateral visits to Ashgabat by the European Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, and the Commissioners for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen and, most recently, Josef Síkela, coupled with the frequent visits of the EU Special Representatives for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala and Eduards Stiprais , and, notably, the visit to Brussels by the Deputy Head of Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, have collectively demonstrated our commitment to political openness and the establishment of peaceful and prosperous relations.

A Shared Vision for Security and Prosperity: Charting the Course for EU-Central Asia Relations

As we look to the future, the imperative of peace and security remains paramount. The ongoing Russian war of aggression against Ukraine underscores the fragility of international stability and the enduring importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity. The European Union’s unwavering commitment to these principles serves as a cornerstone of our engagement with Central Asia, emphasizing the need for a united international response to global challenges.

Our partnership with Central Asia is rooted in a shared vision of prosperity and sustainable development, built upon a foundation of mutual trust and cooperation. 1 We recognize the immense potential for growth in key sectors such as energy, digital connectivity, climate change, and raw materials. Through initiatives like the Global Gateway and Team Europe, we are committed to fostering sustainable economic development, enhancing regional security, and strengthening the competitiveness of Central Asia on the global stage.

The EU's dedication to guaranteeing security and prosperity extends beyond economic cooperation. It encompasses a holistic approach that prioritizes political dialogue, human rights, and people-to-people exchanges. By strengthening these pillars of our partnership, we aim to build a resilient and prosperous future for both the EU and Central Asia, one where peace prevails, security is assured, and prosperity is shared by all. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with our Central Asian partners to navigate the challenges ahead and realize the full potential of our enduring relationship.