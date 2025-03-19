CADAP Holds National training for trainers (tot) workshop in Ashgabat

On 19 March 2025, the Central Asia Drug Action Programme (CADAP) started a two-day training for trainers on the use of previously developed Guidelines for Conducting Preventive Measures has started in Archabil Hotel, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The package of measures includes activities aimed at vulnerable groups of the population – women, young people and other vulnerable groups. Particular attention is paid to the creation of a concept of computer programs to educate and raise awareness among young people about the dangers of psychoactive substances.



These guidelines were developed through the joint work of experts from the National Center for Prevention of Addictions (Poland) and national working groups, which included representatives from the sectors of healthcare, education, internal affairs, and non-governmental organizations.

During the training, both educational programmes will be presented and trainers will be trained in their implementation. ///nCa, 19 March 2025 (in cooperation with CADAP)