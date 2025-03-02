Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan strengthen cooperation in social protection

On 27 February 2025, a productive online meeting facilitated discussions between Mr. M. Oloyerov, Director of the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and M. Silapov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Turkmenistan.

The dialogue provided a platform for a comprehensive exchange of perspectives on key social protection matters. The Agency shared insights into Uzbekistan’s successful strategies for supporting socially vulnerable populations.



The discussions resulted in a mutual agreement to broaden cooperation across several areas, including:

Development of a system of social services at the mahallya (community) level, improving the efficiency of providing services to socially vulnerable groups of the population;

development of a system of care services for people in need;

Exchange of experience on improving the rehabilitation of people with disabilities;

Digitalization of the social protection sector aimed at optimizing social services and improving accessibility.

To further solidify these collaborative intentions, Director Oloyerov extended an invitation to Minister Silapov to visit Uzbekistan. The proposed visit aims to provide the Turkmen delegation with firsthand exposure to Uzbekistan’s ongoing social protection projects and to facilitate in-depth negotiations regarding future cooperation. ///nCa, 2 March 2025