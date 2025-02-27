The lasting relevance of Alvin Toffler

Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova

Alvin Toffler never lost his relevance although the ‘information overload,’ a term he coined, pushed Toffler to the middle row for a while.

With an uncanny gift to predict the future, and the ability to write long texts coherently, Alvin Toffler, working together with his wife Heidi Toffler, created an impressively large volume of work. Two of his masterpieces are of particular significance: Future Shock (1970) and The Third Wave (1980).

Alvin Toffler (1928-2016) was a giant among giants. He lived in an era when the great creative writers were actually living the life they wrote about. Jack London lived on a ship he owned. John Steinbeck was picking grapes with migrant workers. Hemingway was at war fronts, nearly obliterating the lines between correspondents and combatants. And, Alvin and Heidi worked as blue collar workers in assembly lines for five years. Writing from personal experience, all of them.

In ‘Future Shock’, Toffler introduced the concept of “future shock”—the psychological and social disorientation caused by accelerated change. He argued that individuals and societies were ill-prepared for the unprecedented speed at which new technologies, cultural shifts, and economic systems were emerging. This phenomenon manifests in feelings of alienation, anxiety, and resistance to change when people are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of transformations around them.

Today, future shock is more palpable than ever. The rise of artificial intelligence, automation, and biotechnology has disrupted industries and redefined work, education, and communication. Social media platforms have altered how we form relationships and consume information, often leading to polarization and misinformation. Toffler’s warning about the dangers of failing to adapt to rapid change serves as a prescient reminder that resilience and lifelong learning are essential skills in navigating this volatile landscape.

In ‘The Third Wave’, Toffler outlined a framework for understanding human history through three waves of development: agrarian society (First Wave), industrial society (Second Wave), and post-industrial or information-based society (Third Wave). Each wave brought profound changes in technology, economics, politics, and culture, fundamentally reshaping how humans lived and interacted.

Toffler’s ideas offer valuable lessons:

Technological Disruption: As AI and robotics reshape labor markets, Toffler’s emphasis on adaptability underscores the importance of upskilling and reskilling workers. Governments and organizations must prioritize education systems that prepare individuals for jobs of the future. Social Cohesion: In an increasingly fragmented world, Toffler’s warnings about the destabilizing effects of rapid change highlight the need for inclusive policies that bridge divides—whether generational, geographic, or ideological. Sustainability: Toffler’s later writings hinted at the necessity of balancing progress with ecological responsibility. Today’s push toward green technologies and circular economies reflects his foresight regarding humanity’s relationship with its environment. Information Overload: With the proliferation of data and digital tools, Toffler’s caution against “information overload” feels particularly apt. Navigating this deluge requires critical thinking, media literacy, and mechanisms to ensure access to reliable information.

Toffler not only predicted the future correctly, he also underlined the values the society needs to cherish and promote. In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in 1998, he said: Society needs people who take care of the elderly and who know how to be compassionate and honest. — Society needs people who work in hospitals. — Society needs all kinds of skills that are not just cognitive; they’re emotional, they’re affectional. — You can’t run the society on data and computers alone. /// nCa, 27 February 2025