Kemran’s Journey with Futureskills4all

Jahan Saparmamedova, Communications Analyst, UNDP Turkmenistan

Kemran Gurbanov, a 27-year-old from Mary, Turkmenistan, has always been fascinated by creating and building things. “I enjoyed the process of bringing ideas to life, whether it was sketching out structural designs or building simple programs to solve problems,” – remembers Kemran.

His passion for engineering led him to pursue a degree in civil engineering at the Belarusian National Technical University, where he developed a strong foundation in structural design and construction. After graduating, he began his professional journey in the construction industry, applying his skills to real-world projects. However, his curiosity extended beyond blueprints and physical structures—he was increasingly drawn to the digital world. The rapid rise of technology in modern industries sparked his interest in IT, making him eager to explore how digital tools could complement his engineering expertise.

FutureSkills4All: A Bridge to the Future

Seeking to bridge his engineering background with digital innovation, Kemran joined the FutureSkills4All initiative in May 2024, an opportunity made possible through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Knowledge Project in partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The initiative is part of the regional project “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism (PVE) in Central Asia,” funded by the Government of Japan and implemented by UNDP in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan. Covering five countries in the region, this PVE initiative takes a people-centered, preventive approach, fostering social cohesion and regional synergy through high-level meetings, youth exchanges, and training.

Through the FutureSkills4All initiative, Kemran not only expanded his technical expertise but also stepped out of his comfort zone. He enrolled in the technical skills track, focusing on key areas: Back-End Development, Data Analysis (Beginner and Advanced levels), and Software Engineering. “I am drawn to data analytics because of its ability to turn raw information into meaningful patterns, helping make informed decisions,” – noted Kemran. In addition to strengthening his programming and data analytics skills, he honed his abilities in content creation, time management, and audience engagement—all of which proved invaluable for his career growth. The flexibility of online learning also allowed him to balance his job while immersing himself in these new disciplines.

In August 2024, Kemran participated in the ‘Youth and Peace’ workshop organized by UNDP Turkmenistan In partnership with the Embassy of Japan in Ashgabat, to mark the International Youth Day. This event, held at the UN Building in Ashgabat, recognized the achievements of young participants in the FutureSkills4All initiative, which has empowered over 660 youth in Turkmenistan like Kemran with access to Coursera’s market-driven courses. “We are delighted to support the FutureSkills4All initiative, which helps youth prepare for a competitive and rapidly changing job market,” said Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, at the awarding ceremony. “I am confident that the skills they have acquired will enable them to make significant contributions to Turkmenistan’s development.”

Expanding Horizons: From Regional Collaboration to Global Insights

In October, Kemran’s journey took him beyond Turkmenistan. He was invited to Almaty, Kazakhstan, for the ‘Youth for a Sustainable Future of Central Asia’ forum, where he engaged with young leaders from across the region. The event, part of the same PVE regional initiative supported by UNDP and the Government of Japan, highlighted youth employment and skills development as key strategies for preventing violent extremism and fostering resilient communities. “Connecting with such a diverse group,” Kemran reflects, “helps you see the meaningful role young people can play in driving positive change.“

Kemran’s dedication to upskilling and his outstanding achievements in the FutureSkills4All initiative earned him an invitation to the Knowledge Summit in Dubai in November 2024. The event placed a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, providing Kemran with firsthand insights into emerging technological trends. “Attending the Knowledge Summit was a life-changing experience. It reinforced my belief that integrating AI and digital solutions into traditional industries can revolutionize the way we work,” he says.

Looking Ahead: Engineering a Smarter Future

As Kemran looks to the future, he envisions a career where construction engineering and IT seamlessly intersect. His goal is to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), process automation, and data analytics to enhance efficiency and innovation in the construction industry.

Kemran’s dedication quickly yielded results. His newfound skills led to interviews with IT companies, and he soon began working on remote projects where his software engineering and back-end development skills proved invaluable. He recently landed a position at a construction firm as a project engineer, where he’s eager to apply the skills he acquired through the FutureSkills4All initiative. His understanding of data analytics now helps him analyze field data effectively in his current role. “Learning programming and data analysis has transformed the way I approach problem-solving at work. Whether it’s optimizing project workflows or integrating digital tools into construction processes, my IT knowledge has made me more efficient and adaptable,”Kemran shares.

Reflecting on his exciting journey, Kemran offers an inspiring message to others looking to step into the world of digital learning and innovation: “Every challenge is an opportunity to grow. The key is to stay curious, be ready for change, and never stop learning.” ///nCa, 27 February 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)