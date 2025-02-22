The President of Turkmenistan received the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates

On Friday, 21 February, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed greetings to President Berdimuhamedov on behalf of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He also highlighted the deep historical ties between the UAE and Turkmenistan, expressing the commitment of the leadership of both countries to strengthen cooperation in various sectors to serve mutual interests and further develop bilateral relations.

Having conveyed greetings in return to the UAE leadership, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated the great importance attached by the Turkmen side to the visits of high-level UAE delegations.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995, Turkmenistan and the UAE have consistently increased cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, investment, energy, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The political and diplomatic ties are being strengthened through high-level visits and top-level negotiations.

Bilateral trade and economic ties have strengthened, with consistent growth in mutual trade across diverse sectors in recent years. Notably, energy, oil and gas, transport, and agriculture have seen active collaboration. Leading UAE companies are actively participating in significant oil and gas, energy, and construction projects within Turkmenistan.

Speaking about the multilateral dialogue, the parties noted the role of Turkmenistan’s neutrality status and the UAE’s strategic goals in the international arena in strengthening interstate relations. The sides highlighted Turkmenistan’s initiative to designate this year as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

In this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov presented an invitation to the upcoming international forum, to take place in Ashgabat on 12 December this year. He expressed confidence that Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s participation in a major international event would be a great contribution to the significant strengthening of bilateral friendly relations.///nCa, 22 February 2025 (photo credit – WAM, TDH)