Turkmenistan delegation participated in Third Caspian Economic Forum in Tehran, discussing key regional cooperation initiatives

On 17-18 February 2025, a delegation from Turkmenistan, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, participated in the Third Caspian Economic Forum held in Tehran.

The forum featured six thematic sessions, where representatives from the Caspian littoral states engaged in discussions on a wide range of issues aimed at advancing five-sided cooperation.

Key topics on the agenda of the plenary session included cooperation in trade and economy in the Caspian region, the prospects for partnerships in transport infrastructure, energy, marine environmental protection in the Caspian Sea, and more.

In his speech, Geldimyradov proposed exploring the possibility of establishing joint logistical centers and platforms. He emphasized the significance of the North-South transport corridor project along the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, which would provide a vital link to Iran and extend further to the seaports of the Indian Ocean and the Trans-Caspian international transport route.

The head of Turkmenistan’s delegation also highlighted the importance of Turkmenistan’s initiatives, such as the creation of the Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity, the Alliance for Global Energy Security and Sustainable Development, and the development of a Global Framework Program for the Transition to a Circular Economy.

Several thematic events were held on the sidelines of the forum, providing an opportunity for representatives of specialized agencies from the Caspian littoral states to exchange views on current regional economic development challenges.

Participants expressed confidence that the agreements reached at the forum would foster regional economic integration and enhance the role of the Caspian Sea as a strategic hub for international trade.

Following the plenary session, the heads of delegations adopted the Joint Communiqué of the Third Caspian Economic Forum.

During the forum, the Turkmen delegation was also received by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as the First Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref.///nCa, 20 February 2025