Message of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the Day of Diplomats of Turkmenistan

Dear employees of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan!

I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan!

Since the first days of its independence, Turkmenistan has adhered to the principles of positive neutrality, equal cooperation and good neighborliness in international relations.

The positive experience accumulated in this area over the past years has demonstrated that the policy of neutrality is fully consistent with our national interests and the noble goals of the United Nations. A clear confirmation of this is the fact that special resolutions of the UN General Assembly have twice recognized the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

At present, our peace-loving and humane foreign policy is being systematically implemented, aimed at further developing international relations and increasing the authority of the Fatherland in the world. Our main goals in this area are widely reflected in the Concept of the Foreign Policy Course of Neutral Turkmenistan for 2022-2028.

In this regard, the diplomatic service faces important tasks to protect the national interests of Turkmenistan, implement the country’s international initiatives on topical issues of world politics, and further develop friendly, open and multifaceted cooperation with various states and international organizations.

In this context, I would like to emphasize the great role played by the skill and experience of Turkmen diplomats, and at the same time, you need to approach these tasks with great responsibility.

In particular, in a complex global situation, the diplomatic service of our country must make every effort to further strengthen trust, close support provided to Turkmenistan by the international community, promote our principles of neutrality, peace and mutual respect, friendship and brotherhood in the world arena.

As is known, on the initiative of our country, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared “2025 – the International Year of Peace and Trust” by a special Resolution. We will celebrate this year together with the entire world community.

In this direction, under the leadership of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero Arkadag, the necessary work is being carried out, various political events are being organized at the national and international levels.

The fact that the year 2025, which is full of significant events, is marked by the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, further increases its significance.

Dear diplomats!

For many years, we have been making great efforts to improve the activities of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan, strengthen its financial and logistical support, and enhance the professionalism of diplomats.

Diplomats must respond to such serious support from the state by successfully implementing Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy and consistently increasing its international authority.

It should be noted that the activity of our country on the world stage is increasing every year in terms of international cooperation and its important features. Our state consistently strengthens relations with various countries and international organizations, primarily with the United Nations.

Turkmenistan’s proposal of international initiatives on global issues on the world agenda, which find broad international support, has become a noble tradition.

At the same time, this helps our state to constantly improve its international activities and take a more creative approach to solving global problems.

Based on its legal status of neutrality, Turkmenistan considers the use of preventive diplomacy in resolving international issues, the effective application of the principles of neutrality, the comprehensive development of peacekeeping dialogue, and the restoration of a culture of trust to be the main tasks of our time. I believe that these principles, relevant to the current international situation, will be reflected in the Global Security Strategy presented by Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which will become an important basis for interstate and international relations in the 21st century.

Dear employees of the diplomatic service!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan!

I am convinced that the responsible tasks assigned to the country’s diplomatic service for the comprehensive protection of Turkmenistan’s national interests, further enhancing its high authority in the international arena, will be carried out at the proper level!

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar BERDIMUHAMEDOV. /// nCa, 18 February 2025