Peace and Neutrality: Turkmen Diplomats Hold Open Lesson for Romanian Children

On 6 February, diplomats from the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania held an open lesson for Romanian children about the diplomatic profession. The event also served to strengthen intercultural dialogue through children’s creative activities.

The primary goal of the lesson was to introduce Romanian children to the concepts of “Peace” and “Neutrality.” Embassy staff emphasized the symbolism of the white dove as a representation of peace, kindness, and prosperity, and shared stories about Turkmenistan’s culture and history.

Children learned to draw the flag of Turkmenistan. Diplomats explained the significance of each element of the flag, from the carpet gels and crescent moon to the stars and crossed olive branches.

Young listeners were also treated to readings of Turkmen folk tales, which highlighted the importance of mutual assistance, respect, love for one’s homeland, and care for the environment. The children then shared their impressions of the stories.

The event concluded with the children enjoying traditional Turkmen cuisine. ///nCa, 7 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)