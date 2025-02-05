Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the prospects of increasing the capacity of the Farap-Alat checkpoints

On 4 February 2025, representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan held a videoconference meeting.

The agenda included increasing the capacity of the Farap–Alat road checkpoints and discussing proposals from the parties on this issue.

As noted, after the recent reconstruction of the Farap Highway Customs post, there has been an increase in vehicle traffic between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Nevertheless, the parties discussed joint tasks to further increase the capacity of the posts.

It was decided to appoint contact persons from both sides to promptly resolve issues arising in the activities of the Farap-Alat checkpoints.

The parties agreed to hold meetings of representatives of the two customs services, as well as familiarization events for participants of the foreign economic activity of Uzbekistan on the Preliminary declaration mechanism launched in Turkmenistan since June 2024.

The reconstructed complex of the Farap Highway Customs post was put into operation in December 2024. The capacity of the post has increased significantly and now stands at 1,000 vehicles per day, which is twice as much as before.///nCa, 5 February 2025