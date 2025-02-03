EU Provides €8.8 Million Grant to Uzbekistan for Aral Sea Basin Land Restoration

The European Union has committed €8.8 million in grant funding to support land restoration efforts in Uzbekistan’s Aral Sea Basin, with a new environmental initiative set to launch in 2025. This investment falls under the EU’s broader “Green Central Asia” initiative, which tackles regional challenges related to water resources, energy, and climate change.

The project will focus on Karakalpakstan, an area that has been particularly affected by the Aral Sea environmental crisis. Financing will come through a partnership between the French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), Uzdaily.uz reported.

The initiative aims to enhance both environmental and socio-economic conditions for local communities through land restoration activities. Key elements include establishing protective green zones along the Aral Sea’s dried seabed and encouraging the cultivation of productive trees and forage crops to support regional agroforestry development.

The project will also work to build expertise within Uzbekistan’s Forest Agency and other relevant organizations, focusing on improved land use planning and forest management strategies.

The project is set to commence in 2025, with loan agreements of €30 million each to be signed between Uzbekistan, AFD, and EIB.

These comprehensive efforts are designed to strengthen environmental sustainability in the region while rebuilding essential natural resources that support local communities and agricultural activities.///nCa, 3 February 2025