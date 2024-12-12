President of Turkmenistan congratulates the nation on the International Day of Neutrality

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the people of the country on the International Day of Neutrality and the 29th anniversary of the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Resolution on the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

In his address to the people, the President stressed the importance of this date, noting that it “Neutrality is an important means of maintaining stability and security, implementing peace-loving initiatives, and resolving important issues at the international level through dialogue.”

The Head of State recalled that the legal status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan was recognized twice by the international community – in 1995 and 2015. This is a high assessment of the Turkmen doctrine of neutrality, which is based on the historical experience of the people, their humanistic worldview and culture.

President Berdimuhamedov noted: “The past years have clearly demonstrated that the policy of neutrality fully corresponds to the national interests and goals of the United Nations. The opening and effective work of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat, thanks to the far-sighted initiatives of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag, is evidence of recognition of the policy of neutrality chosen by our country.”

He also stressed that Turkmenistan has been following the principles of neutrality, equality and good neighborliness in international relations since the first days of independence.

Next year, Turkmenistan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution on Permanent Neutrality. According to the President, this date increases the international prestige of the country and its people, and also allows to promote the traditions of peace, mutual understanding and friendship on the world stage.///nCa, 12 December 2024