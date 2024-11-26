Turkmenistan will participate in the 10th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2024

From 27 to 30 November 2024, the 10th World Halal Summit will be held in Istanbul, where Turkmenistan will be represented by a delegation headed by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Mr. Mergen Gurdov.

Within the framework of this event, a B2B fair will take place, where companies from Turkmenistan will be able to hold direct negotiations with 500 buyers from different parts of the world representing the relevant industries.

Considered the largest “halal event” in the world, the summit and exhibition are projected to attract about 40,000 visitors, including procurement professionals. It is expected that the B2B agreements concluded at the exhibition will create opportunities for companies to increase their share in the halal industry.

The exhibition involves the participation of representatives of the halal industry from more than 25 countries. ///nCa, 26 November 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)