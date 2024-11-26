News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan will participate in the 10th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2024

Turkmenistan will participate in the 10th World Halal Summit and Halal Expo 2024

By

From 27 to 30 November 2024, the 10th World Halal Summit will be held in Istanbul, where Turkmenistan will be represented by a delegation headed by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Mr. Mergen Gurdov.

Within the framework of this event, a B2B fair will take place, where companies from Turkmenistan will be able to hold direct negotiations with 500 buyers from different parts of the world representing the relevant industries.

Considered the largest “halal event” in the world, the summit and exhibition are projected to attract about 40,000 visitors, including procurement professionals. It is expected that the B2B agreements concluded at the exhibition will create opportunities for companies to increase their share in the halal industry.

The exhibition involves the participation of representatives of the halal industry from more than 25 countries. ///nCa, 26 November 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)

 

Related posts:

  1. Halal Expo and Summit in Turkey
  2. Turkmenistan will participate in TIBCO-2024 in Romania and ‘Rest’ Tour Expo-2024 in Belarus
  3. National Leader of the Turkmen people and the head of Tatarstan visited the Halal Expo exhibition
  4. Turkmenistan Officially Receives Land Plot for World Expo 2025
  5. Turkmenistan to take part in the International Horticultural Exhibition “Expo-2023 Doha”
  6. Национальный Лидер туркменского народа и глава Татарстана осмотрели выставку Halal Expo
  7. S&P Global Commodity Insights: Knowledge Partner at OGT 2024 Conference and EXPO
  8. Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States
  9. Halal Food Industry and Central Asia
  10. STATEMENT of the delegation of Turkmenistan at the World Governments Summit (Dubai, February 12, 2024)
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan