Inspiring story of founder Wildberries and her encouraging words for Tajikistan

We previously carried the story of Tatyana Kim (recently Bakalchuk ), the founder of Wildberries. She visited Dushanbe recently, where she signed an agreement with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, held a meeting with local entrepreneurs and gave an exclusive interview to Asia-Plus.

We are producing here a condensed version of her conversation with Asia Plus:

This narrative is about Tatyana Kim, the founder of Wildberries, and her journey as an entrepreneur.

Tatyana Kim’s entrepreneurial journey started because she was trying to solve her own problems. She believes that this is a good foundation for building a business, as it provides insight into the needs of potential consumers. Kim’s first business venture was an online store, which she started with a $700 investment. Despite the doubts of those around her, she persevered, believing that her principles of fairness and her daily work would yield results.

Kim involved her family in her business from the outset and began hiring as the company grew. She attributes her success in part to the fact that Wildberries was a novel concept at the time. Kim’s advice to aspiring business owners is to not fear scale, but to work consistently and improve the product every day. When faced with setbacks, she encourages entrepreneurs to adjust their approach rather than giving up.

Kim highlights the accessibility of starting a business in the current landscape, particularly through e-commerce platforms. She emphasizes the importance of monitoring business growth and adapting strategies when growth stagnates. Kim believes that Wildberries’ social responsibility lies in creating opportunities for other enterprises to thrive. She cites the company’s initiatives, such as pick-up points, logistics partnerships, and training programs for aspiring marketplace sellers, as examples of this commitment.

When asked about the role of family in business, Kim acknowledges its prevalence, particularly in small and medium enterprises. She notes that family involvement can be beneficial in the early stages, especially when financial resources are limited. However, she also stresses the importance of bringing in professional expertise as the business scales. Kim believes that starting a business with family is a viable strategy, but entrepreneurs should ultimately seek individuals with the necessary skills to contribute to the business’s success.

Kim expresses interest in expanding Wildberries into the Tajik market. She was impressed by Tajikistan’s people and business environment during her visit. Kim highlights Wildberries’ commitment to supporting local producers and sharing knowledge through collaborations with organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She envisions deeper cooperation with Tajikistan in the future, including potential industrial park development.

When discussing Wildberries’ recent merger with Russ Outdoor, Kim acknowledges the company’s ambitious goals. She aspires to establish Wildberries as a major international player, comparable to giants like Amazon and Alibaba. /// nCa, 15 November 2024