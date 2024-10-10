News Central Asia (nCa)

National Leader of Turkmen people and Çalyk Holding Discuss Future Cooperation

National Leader of Turkmen people and Çalyk Holding Discuss Future Cooperation

On 9 October 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, met with Ahmet Chalyk, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Çalyk Holding Group of Companies.

During the meeting, Chalyk expressed his company’s honor in being entrusted with the construction of the International Health and Rehabilitation Center and the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology. Gap Inşaat, a subsidiary of Çalyk Holding, completed the construction of these complexes.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized the successful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in various fields. He noted that Turkmenistan collaborates with partner countries and companies based on principles of equality and mutual interest. The significant contribution of Turkish companies operating in Turkmenistan, particularly Çalyk Holding, to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation was acknowledged.

Arkadag highlighted the importance of scientific approaches, innovative technologies, and cost-effective solutions in the projects implemented in Turkmenistan. He expressed confidence in Çalyk Holding’s active use of new technologies and high-performance equipment in future projects.

Chalyk assured that his company would continue to approach its contractual obligations with responsibility.

The sides explored priority areas for future bilateral cooperation. ///nCa, 10 October 2024

 

