China planning to establish joint science-technology centre with Central Asia

China, in pursuit of taking its partnership with Central Asia, is planning to establish a joint sci-tech (science and technology) centre with Central Asia.

The idea was born during a meeting of the CPPCC (Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference) in March this year. The authors of the idea have proposed to establish it in XAR (Xinjiang Yughur Autonomous Region), the Chinese province that borders with Central Asia.

The proposal was co-raised by three CPPCC National Committee members — Liang Yong, Deng Mingjiang and Xiao Wenjiao — aiming to foster Xinjiang’s innovation-driven development mode, technological innovation capability and the new productive forces, reports the Global Times.

The proposal called for efforts in supporting Xinjiang to build multiple innovation bases with distinctive industries and advantages, and form new development modes in major cities of the autonomous region and BRI partner countries in Central Asia.

The proposal aims to enhance coordination mechanism targeting technological support to Xinjiang, diversifying the supporting approaches guided by governments, and ensuring the deployment of talent and expertise, says the Global Times.

Xinjiang has multiple advantages in academic research, industrial engineering, new energy and agriculture, which are highly complementary to the industries of Central Asian countries, said the proposal, noting that the innovation center will expand regional cross-border cooperation to stabilize the nation’s energy supply and diplomatic relationships.

According to the Global Times, Liu Zongyi, director of the Center for South Asia Studies at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said that China will not only export self-developed technologies but also learn from some Central Asian countries’ leading experience.

In addition, the proposal said the innovation center will amplify the advantages of local pilot free trade zones, balance the development in China’s western and eastern regions, and attract international technology, talent and businesses.

“The innovation center will simplify Xinjiang’s international cooperation with neighboring Central Asian countries, and will create mutually beneficial results for both sides,” Liu noted. /// nCa, 10 October 2024