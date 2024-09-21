Factsheet on Kazakhstan’s Peace Initiatives

Overview

Since gaining independence in 1991, Kazakhstan has been following its peaceful and balanced foreign policy. The country is committed to multilateral cooperation in line with the UN Charter, playing an active role in international security and stability. This commitment has been demonstrated through a range of initiatives in nuclear non-proliferation, providing a neutral negotiation platform for dispute resolution processes, leadership in international organisations, humanitarian efforts, and contributions to global peacekeeping operations.

Nuclear Non-Proliferation

Kazakhstan has been a staunch promoter of non-proliferation since its independence.

Key Initiatives:

Renouncement of Nuclear Arsenal : in the early 1990s, Kazakhstan voluntarily renounced and decommissioned its nuclear arsenal (1,410 nuclear warheads – the fourth largest arsenal in the world at the time), transferring warheads and nuclear materials to Russia under international supervision and dismantling its delivery systems.

Closure of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site (1991) : One of Kazakhstan’s earliest and most significant acts of independence was the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site, one of the world’s largest nuclear testing grounds. This decision marked the country’s commitment to eliminating nuclear threats.

Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (CANWFZ) : In 2006, Kazakhstan together with its neighbours, created CANWFZ. It was subsequently ratified by all five Central Asian states and entered into force on March 21, 2009.

The International Day against Nuclear Tests (2009) : the UNGA unanimously accepted a resolution put forward by Kazakhstan proclaiming August 29 – ‘International Day against Nuclear Tests’ (August 29, 1991, a decree on the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site was signed).

The Universal Declaration for the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapons -Free World initiated by Kazakhstan adopted by the UNGA in December 2015.

Owned by the International Atomic Energy and hosted by Kazakhstan the Low Enriched Uranium Bank represents the international recognition of Kazakhstan as a reliable and responsible partner in the field of nuclear non-proliferation.

Kazakhstan provides a neutral platform for dispute resolution processes

Kazakhstan offers a neutral platform for conflict resolution processes, leveraging its geostrategic location, peaceful and balanced foreign policy to mediate in regional and international disputes.

Key Activities:

Kazakhstan ’s Role in the Iranian Nuclear Program Negotiations (2013) : Kazakhstan provided a neutral platform for two rounds of talks between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany) in 2013, aimed at resolving the Iranian nuclear program issue. The meetings, held in Almaty, played a role in advancing dialogue that ultimately contributed to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Astana Process on Syria (2017 – Present) : Kazakhstan has hosted the Astana talks, which brought together the Syrian government and opposition forces, as well as Russia, Türkiye, and Iran.

Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks (2024): In May 2024, Kazakhstan provided a platform for peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The meetings aimed to bring the two sides closer to a peace agreement. In September 2024, Azerbaijan accepted Kazakhstan’s proposal to hold further talks between Baku and Yerevan on a peace treaty.

Leadership in International Organisations

Kazakhstan is building up mutually respectful and mutually beneficial relations with all the nations. Astana is firmly committed to a strategic course of strengthening multilateral cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and intends to continue contributing to the further development of regional cooperation to maintain stability in the region. Kazakhstan adheres to the principle: ‘Successful Central Asia – successful Kazakhstan.’

Kazakhstan has put forward several regional and international organisations that promote peace, security, and cooperation across various sectors.

Key Contributions:

Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA):

Founded by Kazakhstan in 1992, CICA is a multilateral forum that promotes peace, security, and cooperation across Asia through dialogue and confidence-building measures. 28 member states of CICA play an important role in fostering stability in the region.

Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS):

Kazakhstan initiated the establishment of IOFS in 2013 to address food security challenges in member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The IOFS promotes agricultural development, coordinates efforts to manage food crises, and facilitates the sharing of expertise among Islamic nations.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO):

Kazakhstan is a founding member of the SCO, an organisation focused on political, economic, and security cooperation in Eurasia. In 2024, Kazakhstan chaired the SCO, promoting initiatives related to counterterrorism, regional stability, and economic collaboration.

In 2024 Kazakhstan has also chaired CICA, the Organisation of Turkic States, the Consultative Meetings of State of Central Asia, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the Islamic Organisation for Food Security, and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions:

Since 2003, Kazakhstan has hosted this triennial congress, bringing together religious leaders from around the world to promote dialogue, mutual understanding, and peace among different faiths. The congress serves as a unique platform for fostering tolerance and respect among nations and religious communities.

Kazakhstan’s Commitment to Humanitarian Aid

Kazakhstan has made contributions to global humanitarian efforts through the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID), which supports developing countries in crisis situations.

Key Contributions:

Humanitarian Aid to the Afghan people : Kazakhstan has provided consistent humanitarian support to the Afghan people, including food aid, educational scholarships, and infrastructure development assistance.

Disaster Relief: Kazakhstan has extended emergency aid to countries affected by natural disasters, such as providing financial assistance to earthquake-stricken regions and medical aid during health crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhstan sent medical supplies and personal protective equipment to several countries in need, including its neighbours in Central Asia and beyond.

Contribution to Global Security and Peacekeeping

Kazakhstan considers participation in UN peacekeeping activities as an important area of the country’s foreign policy aimed at strengthening regional and global security.

To date, 630 military personnel of Kazakhstan contributed to the UN peacekeeping operations, with another 157 peacekeepers currently serving in UN peacekeeping missions to the Golan Heights (UNDOF), including 139 personnel as a National Contingent +1 staff officer), Western Sahara (MINURSO), the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (MINUSCO), and Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Peacekeeping Operations Center of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan (“KazCent”) is engaged in training peacekeepers for the UN missions. Since 2019, “KazCent” has been conducting UN-certified peacekeeping courses to prepare military personnel of the UN member states for service in UN peacekeeping missions.

“KazCent” provides training courses for military personnel from Africa, Asia, and Europe. In 2023-2024 alone, 74 foreign peacekeepers from the United Kingdom, Jordan, Canada, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, the Czech Republic, and Japan upgraded skills at UN-certified “KazCent” courses.

Conclusion

Kazakhstan’s approach to peace and security, encompassing nuclear disarmament, proving a neutral negotiation platform for dispute resolution processes, humanitarian aid, and global peacekeeping, reflects its deep commitment to promoting a more peaceful and stable world. ///nCa, 21 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan)