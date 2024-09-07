Discover the hidden treasures of Türkiye’s western region

Every corner reveals a unique blend of ancient history, natural beauty, and cultural richness in Türkiye, as well as a treasure trove of hidden gems that are waiting to be discovered. From the ancient ruins of Sagalassos nestled in the verdant hills of Burdur to the mystical heritage of Phrygians in the Central-West of Türkiye, such destinations promise memorable journeys filled with discovery and wonder. Are you ready to get off the beaten path and immerse yourself in breathtaking sceneries and untold historical stories that make Türkiye a genuinely extraordinary travel haven?

Phrygian Valley: Undiscovered Anatolian Lands

The Phrygians, who inspired the 2024 Paris Olympics mascot with their iconic Phrygian cap, were one of the most ancient civilisations of Anatolia. And the Phrygian Valley is an enormous region where you can trace this culture’s legacy across Eskişehir, Kütahya, Afyon, and Ankara provinces. With the Phrygian Way, one of the longest hiking trails in Türkiye, you can follow the footsteps of the Phrygians in their historic homeland. Three alternative areas to start the Phrygian Way are Gordion, Seydiler and Yenice Farm. Gordion, one of the latest UNESCO heritage sites in Türkiye, is best known as Phrygia’s political and cultural capital. It is also the first place the Phrygian cap appeared on a carved depiction. In Afyon, you start your journey among the Phrygian settlements in Seydiler, famous for fascinating fairy chimneys. Then, you can visit Ayazini, a settlement since the Phrygians, and the Göynüş Valley, home to dozens of Phrygian rock-cut tombs and monuments. Your first stop is Yenice Farm in Kütahya, and you should see the rock-cut Deliktaş and Penteser Castles here. No matter where you start, the trails come together in Yazılıkaya in Eskişehir, one of the Phrygians’ most prominent habitation sites.

Aeneas: Novel Cultural Route to Explore

The Aeneas Route, the first and only cultural route registered by the Council of Europe, is among Türkiye’s one-of-a-kind experiences. Following the narrative of the legendary Aeneas, the archaeological route, extending across five European and Mediterranean countries, starting from Türkiye’s northwest Aegean coast, concludes in Latium, Italy. According to the legend, Aeneas fled Troy after the Trojan War and went on a journey to build a new Troy. Passing through many destinations, his journey ended by establishing the foundations of Roman civilisation on Italian land. The Aeneas Route follows the footsteps of Aeneas, bringing together several rural landscapes, natural areas and archaeological sites, some of which are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The route starts in Çanakkale’s Ancient City of Troy and continues in Balıkesir’s Antandros Ancient City, where Aeneas built his ships.

Sagalassos: Hidden Ancient Marvel

Anatolia, one of the most ancient lands in human history, boasts a vast archaeological wealth. Although Burdur is home to some of these archaeological monuments in the Western Anatolian region, it remains relatively underexplored. One of the most significant historical riches in the city is the Ancient City of Sagalassos. Located in the Ağlasun district, Sagalassos is distinguished as the ancient city with the world’s highest-altitude theatre, with 9000 people capacity. The city, one of the most important cities of the Pisidia region during the Roman Imperial Period, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2009. Among the city’s most remarkable structures is the magnificent Antonine Fountain, which has been flowing for 2000 years. Burdur’s another ancient city, Kibyra, is also the second site to feature a functioning ancient fountain. ///nCa, 7 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)