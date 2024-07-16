Last weekend, Bábolna, Hungary, hosted the European Championship and equestrian show for the Akhal-Teke horse breed, native to Turkmenistan (Hungary Today reports).

The event highlighted this unique breed, considered an ancestor of many popular horses today. Hungarian Minister of Agriculture István Nagy, in his opening speech, acknowledged the breed’s endangered status in Hungary and its historical importance. He emphasized the government’s commitment to equestrian activities, including supporting stud farms and youth training.

József Nyéki, president of the Hungarian Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Association, reported that 59 horses, both purebred and partbred, from 11 countries participated in the Championship.

Judges evaluated the animals based on their walking, cantering and free jumping, as well as in movement and dressage.

The Akhal-Teke’s presence in Hungarian horse breeding dates back to the 19th century. It saw a revival in the 1970s with the arrival of three stallions. Since then, dedicated breeders have steadily increased the Akhal-Teke population and improved its genetic diversity.

These horses, known for their shimmering golden coats, might be the inspiration for the legendary golden steeds in Hungarian folklore. Their distinctive coat boasts a near-transparent core, acting like an “optical fiber” to create a mesmerizing metallic sheen.

Hungary currently has close to 100 breeding mares. Breeders across the country, including those in Agostyán, Bakonyszentkirály, Jásszentlászló, Kecel, and others, are actively involved in preserving the purebred Akhal-Teke lineage.

Akhal-Teke horses are a source of immense pride for the Turkmen people and a cornerstone of the country’s cultural identity. Considered one of the oldest cultivated breeds globally, with a history of selective breeding stretching back over 5,000 years, these magnificent horses hold a special place in Turkmenistan. In Turkmenistan, the ancestral homeland of the Akhal–Teke people, the development of horse breeding is recognized as a matter of national importance.

///nCa, 16 July 2024 [photo credit – Facebook/Istvan Nagy]