Ambassador of Turkmenistan met with the Director General of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the State of Qatar, Myratgeldy Seyitmammedov, met with the Director General of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ali Saeed Bu Sharbak Al Mansori.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as the importance of establishing partnerships in such areas as the food industry, agriculture and construction.

The Ambassador noted that the establishment of direct contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries and the holding of the first meeting of the Joint Business Council will give a powerful impetus to the expansion of partnership in this direction.

In conclusion, the diplomat expressed gratitude for the meeting and assured that the relevant departments of the country will work to continue cooperation in the above-mentioned areas. ///cross post from THP, 12 Jul 2024

 

