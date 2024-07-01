Ulyanovsk Region intends to reach the Persian Gulf and South Asia through Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Ulyanovsk region of Russia eyes on a new trade route reaching the Persian Gulf and South Asia, with Turkmenistan as the key link.

This ambitious plan is evidenced by the development of a new Ulyanovsk-Ashgabat-Incheh Boroun/Serakhs block train route, a collaborative effort between Russian and Turkmen specialists within the East Caspian railway corridor. The news was announced by Ruslan Gainetdinov, head of the Ulyanovsk regional center “My Business”, via his Telegram channel.

The new route, which is part of the North-South international transport corridor, promises to significantly expedite and streamline the delivery of Russian goods to Turkmenistan and neighboring countries like Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.
During the meeting, which took place during the visit of the delegation from Ulyanovsk to Ashgabat, contacts were established with key terminal operators and freight forwarders. The parties agreed to jointly develop a route, draw up a roadmap and agree on deadlines for synchronizing work between Russia and Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, discussions explored the potential for a multimodal approach, combining rail transportation with maritime routes via the Turkmenbashi port terminals.

Special attention was paid to the development of the technology for forming a direct block train, which will significantly reduce the time and cost of delivering goods along this route. ///nCa, 1 July 2024

 

