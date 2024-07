Ashgabat is a fascinating city, full of charms. A leisurely walk in the morning or evening is never boring. You come across many interesting things in the older parts of Ashgabat.

One of the things you notice are the doors of the houses. A door is not just a passage to enter or leave the house – it is a statement.

Here are some doors we see on our daily walks:

/// nCa, 1 July 2024