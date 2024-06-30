News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia discussed the current state of bilateral partnership

National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia discussed the current state of bilateral partnership

By

On Saturday, 29 June, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

Matvienko congratulated Arkadag Berdimuhamedov on his 67th birthday. The Speaker of the Upper house of the Russian Parliament praised the efforts of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to further strengthen strategic interstate relations and conveyed congratulations from President Vladimir Putin.

Thanking for the congratulations, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov noted V. Matvienko’s personal contribution to the development of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

As noted, an in-depth strategic partnership has been established between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, which is gaining a progressive character.

The discussion emphasized the importance of interparliamentary ties in fostering the broader Turkmen-Russian dialogue. The Central Asia-Russia format was seen as crucial for regional cooperation.

As it was emphasized, trade and economic relations are systematically developing, as evidenced by the increase in trade turnover in recent years. For Turkmenistan, Russia is the main trading partner.

It was also noted that among the important areas of cooperation are cultural and humanitarian ties, in particular in the fields of education, science, health and culture.

The conversation concluded with both parties expressing confidence in the continued growth of intergovernmental relations. ///nCa, 30 June 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia had telephone talks
  2. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation
  3. President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of Turkmen people congratulated Putin on his re-election as President of Russia
  4. President of Turkmenistan and the Deputy Chairman of the Russian government discussed priority areas of bilateral partnership
  5. National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the UAE Minister of Economy
  6. President of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Chairman of the National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Council of China
  7. National Leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye
  8. National Leader of the Turkmen people participated in 15th International Economic Forum “Russia–the Islamic World: KazanForum 2024”
  9. Turkmenistan intends to further strengthen relations with the CIS, the National Leader of the Turkmen people says
  10. Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Turkmen-Korean Business Forum
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan