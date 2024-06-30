National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia discussed the current state of bilateral partnership

On Saturday, 29 June, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko.

Matvienko congratulated Arkadag Berdimuhamedov on his 67th birthday. The Speaker of the Upper house of the Russian Parliament praised the efforts of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to further strengthen strategic interstate relations and conveyed congratulations from President Vladimir Putin.

Thanking for the congratulations, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov noted V. Matvienko’s personal contribution to the development of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

As noted, an in-depth strategic partnership has been established between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, which is gaining a progressive character.

The discussion emphasized the importance of interparliamentary ties in fostering the broader Turkmen-Russian dialogue. The Central Asia-Russia format was seen as crucial for regional cooperation.

As it was emphasized, trade and economic relations are systematically developing, as evidenced by the increase in trade turnover in recent years. For Turkmenistan, Russia is the main trading partner.

It was also noted that among the important areas of cooperation are cultural and humanitarian ties, in particular in the fields of education, science, health and culture.

The conversation concluded with both parties expressing confidence in the continued growth of intergovernmental relations. ///nCa, 30 June 2024