Turkmenistan, UAE Discuss Deepening Economic Ties

On June 25, 2024, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a meeting with Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Economy.

The discussions focused on strengthening existing relations between the two nations. Specific proposals were put forward to increase trade turnover, diversify economic partnerships, and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying trade and economic collaboration. This includes expanding cooperation in the oil and gas, chemical, energy, transportation, and financial sectors.

The ministers commended the success of the Turkmenistan-UAE business forum held earlier that day. They believe this event will foster further business ties.

The importance of high-level visits was also highlighted as a means to drive the Turkmen-Emirati partnership forward. ///MFA Turkmenistan

 

