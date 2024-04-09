News Central Asia (nCa)

UNDP conducted a training on greenhouse gas inventory in Turkmenistan

Within the framework of the joint project of UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, a practical training was organized in Ashgabat from April 3 to 5, 2024, aimed at providing support to specialists of Turkmenistan in greenhouse gas inventory, including familiarization with the global platform on the Capacity-building Initiative for Transparency – Global Support Programme (CBIT-GSP).

The main goal of this training, planned as part of the preparation for Turkmenistan’s Fourth National Communication on Climate Change (NC4), is to enhance the knowledge of experts from key ministries and agencies involved in data collection, the development of national indicative parameters and the compilation of national greenhouse gas (GHG) emission indicators.

Turkmenistan’s GHG inventory specialists discussed issues related to improving the national registry of GHG emissions for land use, changes in land use and forestry management, and familiarized themselves with innovative methods of conducting GHG inventories, including the IPCC Inventory Software.

It is expected that the training will contribute to the compilation of national greenhouse gas emission indicators as part of Turkmenistan’s efforts to report on the implementation of obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. /// nCa, 9 April 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

 

