Turkmen Ambassador to Belarus Visits Vitebsk State Medical University, Meets Students

On 13 March 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belarus Nazarguly Shagulyev met with the leadership of Vitebsk State Medical University.

A wide range of issues related to the conditions of study and life of students from Turkmenistan at the university, the export of educational services, and cooperation between VSMU and universities of Turkmenistan were discussed at the meeting.

The Ambassador toured the university facilities, learning about VSMU’s history, resources, and educational processes.

The Embassy delegation also met with students from Turkmenistan. 89 citizens of Turkmenistan study at the VSMU.

“The purpose of my visit to this educational institution is to get acquainted with the conditions of study and life of Turkmen students, and I also want to update them on the main events in the life of their native republic. And, in particular, to tell about the events on the occasion of the wide celebration of the 300th anniversary of the great poet and thinker of Turkmenistan Magtymguly Fragi,” the Ambassador said in an interview with the Vitbichi portal.

“The year 2024 is being held in Turkmenistan under the auspices of this anniversary. Among the important events, a meeting of ministers of culture of many countries is scheduled in Ashgabat in May, and heads of state and government of many countries, including Belarus, are invited in October. A 60-meter monument to the national poet Magtymguly is scheduled to be opened in the capital. 20 monuments to great people of other countries will also be opened in this alley, and Yanka Kupala will become the symbol of Belarus,” he added.///nCa, 15 March 2024