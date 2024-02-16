Turkmenbashi Port Employees Enhance Skills with International Training

The Turkmen Logistics Association, in collaboration with CILT Central Asia and USAID Trade Program in Central Asia, is equipping employees of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport with valuable skills through online training sessions led by international experts.

First training focused on Maritime Management and Leadership. Kirill Samarai, a renowned maritime transportation specialist from CILT Central Asia, kicked off the program on 16 February with a session titled “Maritime Management and Leadership: Creating Value in Shipping.”

Key topics of the training included: global trends in maritime logistics, port management functions and roles, operational optimization, cargo flow integration and management, innovative technologies, and effective leadership strategies for sustainable port development.

Samarai drew on case studies from major ports worldwide to illustrate practical applications of the discussed concepts.

Active participants will receive internationally recognized certificates from the Royal Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) upon completion of the trainings.

Second training is scheduled for 12 March. The next session will discuss the fundamentals of marine supply chain management, exploring improvement elements and strategies.

This training program is just one element of a comprehensive joint action plan between the Turkmen Logistics Association and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

Recent collaborations included a round table and webinar involving the International Coordinating Council for Trans-Eurasian Transportation (CSTP) and USAID TCA Ashgabat. ///nCa, 16 February 2024