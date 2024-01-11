Brussels to host Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity

Brussels will host Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity on 29-30 January 2024, European Commission reports.

The Global Gateway Transport Investors Forum takes forward the conclusions of the EU-commissioned Study on Sustainable Transport Corridors between the EU and Central Asia, and aims to translate the political commitments of the EU and the five countries in Central Asia to enhance and reinforce connectivity into tangible operational deliverables.

Study on Sustainable Transport Corridors between the EU and Central Asia is available here: https://transport.ec.europa.eu/transport-themes/international-relations/study-sustainable-transport-connections-central-asia_en

The Forum contributes to the long-term objective of making the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor a multimodal, modern, competitive, sustainable, predictable, smart and fast route linking Europe and Central Asia in 15 days or less. For this, the Forum aims to:

send a strong and concrete signal to the five Central Asian countries of the EU’s political and operational commitment to strengthen connectivity with the region through the Global Gateway initiative

kick-start the process for implementing and coordinating investments along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor by following up on specific actions identified in the Study, notably by mobilising investors on projects, with concrete and realistic timelines and financial commitments

commit key stakeholders for continued participation in the Forum as the main platform for implementing the projects identified in the Study

High-level representatives from Central Asian countries, EU Member States, partner countries along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, EU Institutions, international and bilateral financial institutions, as well as representatives of the private sector and members of civil society are expected to attend the Forum.

The forum will bring up such issues as:

Maritime connectivity (Caspian and Black Sea)

Soft connectivity (Trade facilitation, customs, & market liberalization, harmonization of standards)

Multimodality, Warehousing and Logistics

Investment possibilities for transport connectivity: short term

Linking Central Asia with Europe via Neighbourhood Countries

Investment possibilities for transport connectivity: medium term

