To date, the total number of members of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, the country’s oldest political force, has reached 243,300 people. Akhmet Nepesov, Deputy Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, reports about this in the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

Notably, 2023 alone saw 10,466 people join the party.

More than 75,000 (or about 31%) of the party’s members are under the age of 30 and over 4,000 of them have been accepted into the Democratic Party in 2023.

“These indicatoPolitical parties in Turkmenistan, rs demonstrate that our party organizations, under the leadership of the Political Council of the Democratic Party, are actively and responsibly working on the ground in order to successfully implement state policy, including in the field of increasing youth activity,” Nepesov notes.

Currently, the Democratic Party holds 65 seats in the country’s parliament out of 125.

According to official data as of November 2018, the number of members of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan was 215,178 people.

The Democratic Party of Turkmenistan was created in the early days of Turkmenistan’s independence – on 16 December 1991.

There are two more parties in the country – the Agrarian Party and the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.///nCa, 19 December 2023