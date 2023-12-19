News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Democratic Party of Turkmenistan attracts over 25,000 new members in five years

Democratic Party of Turkmenistan attracts over 25,000 new members in five years

By

To date, the total number of members of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, the country’s oldest political force, has reached 243,300 people. Akhmet Nepesov, Deputy Chairman of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, reports about this in the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”.

Notably, 2023 alone saw 10,466 people join the party.

More than 75,000 (or about 31%) of the party’s members are under the age of 30 and over 4,000 of them have been accepted into the Democratic Party in 2023.

“These indicatoPolitical parties in Turkmenistan, rs demonstrate that our party organizations, under the leadership of the Political Council of the Democratic Party, are actively and responsibly working on the ground in order to successfully implement state policy, including in the field of increasing youth activity,” Nepesov notes.

Currently, the Democratic Party holds 65 seats in the country’s parliament out of 125.

According to official data as of November 2018, the number of members of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan was 215,178 people.

The Democratic Party of Turkmenistan was created in the early days of Turkmenistan’s independence – on 16 December 1991.

There are two more parties in the country – the Agrarian Party and the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.///nCa, 19 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. New Parliament in Turkmenistan held its first meeting – Democratic Party won the majority of seats – Speaker of the Mejlis elected
  2. Democratic Party of Turkmenistan nominates Serdar Berdimuhamedov as its candidate for forthcoming presidential elections
  3. Turkmenistan is preparing for the elections of members of Parliament and People’s Council 
  4. Three parties to compete in next presidential elections in Turkmenistan
  5. Over 75 thousand citizens of Turkmenistan will enjoy the voting right for the first time
  6. Three parties elected to the Parliament of Kazakhstan
  7. Parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan – Parliaments are reflections of their times
  8. International online exhibition on 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China
  9. Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Leader of the National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan
  10. Telephone conversation with the Leader of the National Islamic Movement Party of Afghanistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan