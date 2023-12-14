Turkmen Airlines launches flights from Tatarstan to Thailand with a stopover in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan Airlines has been launching passenger flights on the route Moscow (Russia) – Ashgabat – Bangkok (Thailand), the Turkmen air carrier reports.

Flights will be operated once a week on Fridays and back flight – on Sundays.

The approximate travel time, taking into account the stopover, is about 12-14 hours.

The ticket can be purchased online on the website of the General Agent in the Russian Federation https://turkmenistanairlines.ru or by emailing a request to avia@itmgroup.ru

Since 22 December 2023, Turkmen Airlines has been launching flights Kazan-Ashgabat-Bangkok and Bangkok-Ashgabat-Kazan. From 15 December 2023, the Turkmen air carrier will resume flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat route.///nCa, 14 December 2023