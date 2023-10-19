List of multilateral cooperation outcome documents of the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum

Results of the high-level forum

(1) Beijing Initiative on Deepening Cooperation on Connectivity

(2) Establishing the Global Sustainable Transportation Innovation Alliance

(3) “Belt and Road” Green Development Beijing Initiative

(4) “One Belt, One Road” Green Development Outlook Report

(5) Launching a green development investment and financing partnership

(6) “Belt and Road” Digital Economy International Cooperation Beijing Initiative

(7) China launches the Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Initiative

Results of thematic forums and entrepreneur conferences

(8) Digital Economy and Green Development International Economic and Trade Cooperation Framework Initiative

(9) China will host the Global Digital Trade Expo in November 2023

(10) “Belt and Road” Blue Cooperation Initiative

(11) Summary of the Chairman of the Clean Silk Road Special Forum

(12) “Achievements and Prospects of Integrity Construction in the “Belt and Road””

(13) “High-Level Principles for Integrity Construction along the Belt and Road Initiative”

(14) On strengthening the “Belt and Road” international think tank cooperation initiative

(15) Joint Initiative of “Silk Road Heart to Heart”

(16) Statement from the Chairman of the Special Forum on Local Cooperation

(17) Beijing Declaration of the “Belt and Road” Entrepreneurs Conference

Achievements of the inter-governmental cooperation platform

(18) Sharing the Era, Sharing the Silk Road, and Sharing Strong Ports – Maritime Silk Road Port International Cooperation Vision and Actions (released by the Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum)

(19) “One Belt, One Road” 20 Cities Sustainable Development Initiative (released by “One Belt, One Road” Sustainable Cities Alliance)

(20) Green finance supports the “Belt and Road” energy transformation initiative (released by the “Belt and Road” Energy Partnership Forum)

(21) “Belt and Road” Energy Cooperation Think Tank Joint Action Initiative (released by the “Belt and Road” Energy Cooperation Partnership Forum)

(22) “Belt and Road” Green Investment Principles 2023 Annual Report (released at the “Belt and Road” Green Investment Principles Annual Conference)

(23) “The Belt and Road Green Investment Principles 2023-2026 Medium and Long-term Plan” (released at the Annual Meeting of the “Belt and Road” Green Investment Principles)

(24) Joint Statement of the Fourth “Belt and Road” Tax Collection and Administration Cooperation Forum

(25) “Action Plan for Optimizing the Tax Business Environment (2023-2025)” (released by the “Belt and Road” Tax Collection and Administration Cooperation Forum)

(26) “Charter of the Belt and Road Natural Disaster Prevention and Emergency Management Cooperation Mechanism”

(27) Minutes of the Third “Belt and Road” Earthquake Disaster Reduction Coordinators’ Meeting

(28) “One Belt, One Road” Earthquake Scientific Investigation Alliance (established at the initiative of the “One Belt, One Road” Earthquake Disaster Reduction Coordinator Meeting)

(29) “Belt and Road” Customs Food Safety Cooperation Initiative (“Belt and Road” Customs Food Safety Seminar Released)

(30) “Belt and Road” Customs Food Safety Cooperation Mechanism (“Belt and Road” Customs Food Safety Seminar was initiated and established)

(31) Silk Road Tourism Cities Alliance (initiated and established by the International Forum on Silk Road Cities Culture and Tourism Development)

(32) Silk Road Tourism Cities Alliance Jingdezhen Declaration (released by the International Forum on Silk Road Cities Culture and Tourism Development)

(33) 2023 Global Coastal Forum Yancheng Consensus

(34) China-ASEAN Construction Ministers’ Roundtable Nanning Initiative

(35) Joint Statement of the First China-Central Asia Intellectual Property Office Directors’ Meeting

Achievements of the non-governmental cooperation platform

(36) “Gather development efforts and jointly build a beautiful Silk Road” initiative (initiated by more than 20 scientific research institutions in China and Central Asian countries)

(37) “Strengthening China-Africa Belt and Road Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation to Promote Sustainable Development in Africa” ​​initiative (initiated by the China-Africa Joint Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the African Union Development Agency, the African Agricultural Technology Foundation, the Kenya National Innovation Agency and other institutions)

(38) Beijing Declaration on Building a Digital Silk Road (released by the International Research Center for Sustainable Development Big Data in collaboration with scholars from 25 countries and regions)

(39) Initiatives of the “Belt and Road” inter-bank normalized cooperation mechanism on responding to global challenges in the post-epidemic era (released by the “Belt and Road” Bankers Roundtable)

(40) Conduct the second international communication “Silk Road Award” selection (sponsored by the “Belt and Road” News Cooperation Alliance)

(41) Joint Initiative between China Central Radio and Television and the media of countries co-constructing the “Belt and Road” to promote “mutual learning among civilizations” (released by more than 40 mainstream media organizations in the countries co-constructed by the China Central Radio and Television)

(42) “Middle East Partner” cooperation mechanism (jointly launched by China Central Radio and Television Station and 15 media outlets in 8 countries in the Middle East)

(43) Silk Road Television Community Annual Work Report (released by the Silk Road Television Community Summit Forum)

(44) Silk Road Media “Joint Declaration on Common Action” (released by the “Building a New Vision for the Silk Road” Global Video Media Forum)

(45) Initiative to strengthen the construction of the “Belt and Road” academic community (released at the 10th anniversary seminar of the “Belt and Road” construction)

(46) Silk Road International Arts Festival Alliance Shanghai Consensus (released by the Silk Road International Arts Festival Alliance Forum)

(47) “Belt and Road” Film Festival Alliance (initiated and established by the Shanghai International Film Festival Organizing Committee)

(48) Silk Road International Film Festival

(49) “Belt and Road” International Medical Education Cooperation Platform

International conferences to be held from 2023 to 2024

(50) Hong Kong SAR hosts the 8th “Belt and Road” Summit Forum

(51) China-Europe International Cooperation Forum

(52) The 5th “Silk Road Maritime Transport” International Forum

(53) Global Sustainable Transportation Summit Forum (2023)

(54) “Belt and Road” Agricultural Cooperation and Development Forum

(55) Seminar on “Innovation and Good Practices in Financing Climate-Smart Connected Infrastructure”

(56) Seminar on financial support for jointly building high-quality development of the “Belt and Road”

(57) “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference

(58) “Belt and Road” Ministerial Conference on Science and Technology Innovation

(59) The 5th International Knowledge Center for Engineering Science and Technology (IKCEST) “Belt and Road” International Big Data Competition

(60) The Third Plenary Session of the “Belt and Road” International Science Organization Alliance

(61) 2023 “Belt and Road” Ministerial Forum on International Cooperation in Natural Disaster Prevention and Emergency Management

(62) “Belt and Road” International Think Tank Cooperation Committee Conference

(63) “Belt and Road” Media Cooperation Forum

(64) “One Belt, One Road” National Publishing Cooperation Forum

(65) 2023·China (International) Documentary Forum

(66) Liangzhu Forum

(67) The 9th China-Mongolia-Russia Wanli Tea Ceremony Cities Cooperation Conference

(68) The 8th Maritime Silk Road Port International Cooperation Forum

(69) The Second Zhengzhou-Luxembourg “Aerial Silk Road” International Cooperation Forum

(70) The 4th Park City Forum

(71) The 7th International High-level Forum on Sustainable Urban Development

(72) “Belt and Road” Green Development Roundtable

(73) “Belt and Road” Green Innovation Conference

(Seventy-four) Annual Meeting of the “Belt and Road” Ecological and Environmental Protection Big Data Service Platform

(75) “Belt and Road” Seminar on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy Cooperation

(76) International seminar on jointly building the “Belt and Road” industrial development

(77) The 8th “One Belt, One Road” International Cooperation Summit on Park Construction

(78) The Fifth “Belt and Road” Tax Collection and Administration Cooperation Forum

(79) The Sixth “Belt and Road” National Accounting Standards Cooperation Forum

(80) “Belt and Road” inter-bank normalized cooperation mechanism 2024 series of meetings

(81) The 3rd “One Belt, One Road” High-Level Conference on Intellectual Property Rights

(82) The Second Coordinator Meeting of the “Belt and Road” Natural Disaster Prevention and Emergency Management Cooperation Mechanism

(83) The Second Maritime Silk Road (Quanzhou) International Forum on Judicial Cooperation

(84) Construction of the “Health Silk Road” and the Fifth China-ASEAN Health Cooperation Forum

(85) The 10th Anniversary of the “One Belt, One Road” Initiative and the International Symposium on Promoting High-Quality Employment

(86) “Belt and Road” International Think Tank Cooperation Forum

(87) The 3rd “Belt and Road” News Cooperation Alliance Board of Directors Meeting

(88) 2024 Silk Road Television Community Summit Forum

(89) 2024 “Belt and Road” Youth Creativity and Heritage Forum /// nCa, 19 October 2023 [originally in Mandarin Chinese at BRF-2023 website]

#BRF_2023, #Belt_Road, #Summit,