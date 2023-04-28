High level of strategic trust between Central Asia and China emphasized by FMs of the six countries in Xi’an

Central Asia is not a field for geopolitical battles, says China

On 27 April 2023, the 4th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China and Central Asian countries was held in Xi’an under the chairmanship of State Council member, Foreign Minister Qin Gang. It was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiev.

During the meeting, minister Qin Gang noted that the strategic mutual trust between China and Central Asia has reached a new level, mutually beneficial cooperation has gained a new impetus, and friendly exchanges have been brought to a new stage, while Chinese-Central Asian relations and regional development have demonstrated unprecedented vitality.

The Chinese top diplomat urged his counterparts to support each other in matters concerning each other’s main interests and always remain friends and sincere, honest and trustworthy partners in conditions when the world has entered a new period of upheaval and shifts.

“It is necessary to jointly build a powerful regional security network. We must resolutely resist any forceful interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region under any pretext and make Central Asia a pure land of mutually beneficial cooperation, and not a battlefield of geopolitical games,” Qin Gang stressed.

He pointed out the importance of joint work on the construction of the “Cultural Silk Road”, the activation of multilateral cooperation in order to jointly promote the development of the international order in a more just and rational direction.

The foreign ministers conducted comprehensive political preparations for the upcoming China-Central Asia summit, stating that cooperation between Central Asia and China has played an important role in enhancing strategic mutual trust between the two sides.

As the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev noted, the Turkmen side expresses confidence that the proximity and coincidence of approaches to fundamental issues of the regional and global agenda, based on the vast experience of interaction and good-neighborliness, provides a unique opportunity to develop modern tools for further establishing cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and China.

In turn, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu spoke about the possibilities of increasing trade, expanding the range of export goods, improving transport infrastructure, boosting cooperation in the field of food security, joining efforts to establish cooperation on water issues, expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation and ensuring regional security between Central Asia and China.

According to Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, the geographical location of the Central Asian countries makes it possible to become an important land transit zone for transportation and trade between East Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The Kyrgyz side stressed the need to increase the level of transport and logistics connectivity, create new transport hubs and corridors in the region, accelerate the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which is important not only for the three countries, but also for the entire region.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov noted that Central Asia-China format is a popular platform for strengthening regional connectivity and deepening multifaceted cooperation. The priority areas of this regional dialogue are trade and economic, transport and communication, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian areas. Confidence was expressed that further promotion of cooperation between the Central Asian states and China with the active participation of representatives of the business community will make it possible to effectively use the existing potential.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the draft final document of the upcoming China-Central Asia summit.

The participants of the ministerial noted the proximity or similarity of positions on major international and regional issues, agreed to maintain close coordination at the UN, SCO and other multilateral organizations.

The agenda of the meeting also included issues of expanding cooperation in such areas as agriculture, energy, e-commerce, green and digital economy and high technologies, education, science and technology, tourism, healthcare, etc.

Following the meeting, the ministers issued a press communique and addressed at a joint press conference.

The China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi'an in May.