On Friday, 14 April, at the Hezreti Omar mosque in Ashgabat, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov gave sadaka iftar on the day of commemoration of mother and grandmother Ogulabat Berdimuhamedova.

Memorial services and sadaka were also offered in other mosques of Ashgabat and across the country. ///nCa, 15 April 2023 [photo credit – TDH]