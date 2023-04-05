Turkmen Students and Young Professionals are invited for International Falling Walls Labs

Students and early-career professionals of all disciplines from Turkmenistan are invited to apply to international Falling Walls Labs with their innovative ideas. The contest will take place on 11 May 2023.

Who are eligible for contest?

If an applicant has a Bachelor’s degree, the degree should not date back more than 10 years.

If an applicant has a Master’s degree, the degree should not date back more than 7 years.

If an applicant has a PhD, the degree should not date back more than 5 years.

Postdocs and students which are currently enrolled in university are also eligible to apply.

Falling Walls is a unique international science platform for leaders from the worlds of science, business, politics, the arts and society.

To apply please visit: https://falling-walls.com/lab/apply/turkmenistan/

The event is public and the audience is free to participate. Anyone who is interested in the event as a spectator should register using the following link: https://forms.gle/p3czg8zbv7vU2aeu8

Deadline for applications is 10 April 2023.

///nCa, 5 April 2023