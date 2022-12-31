News Central Asia (nCa)

It takes 26 hours to start the New Year in the world, with Kiribati first

The year 2023 will start from Kiribati when it is 3pm in Ashgabat and it will take 26 hours to make a complete trip around the world.

Here is a an interesting table from the website timeanddate — https://www.timeanddate.com/counters/firstnewyear.html

When Year 2023 Starts Around the World

With 38 different local times in use, it takes 26 hours for the New Year to encompass all time zones. Find out in which order they enter 2023 and which countries are first and last.

 

Ashgabat
Time is		 Countries Going Into Year 2023
at This Point in Time		 Cities Entering Year 2023
Sat 15:00 Christmas Island/Kiribati Kiritimati
Sat 15:15 Chatham Islands/New Zealand Chatham Islands
Sat 16:00 New Zealand with exceptions and 5 more AucklandWellingtonNuku’alofaApia
Sat 17:00 Fiji, small region of Russia and 7 more AnadyrSuvaFunafutiYarenTarawa
Sat 18:00 Much of Australia and 7 more MelbourneSydneyCanberraHoniara
Sat 18:30 Small region of Australia AdelaideBroken HillCeduna
Sat 19:00 Queensland/Australia and 6 more BrisbanePort MoresbyHagåtña
Sat 19:30 Northern Territory/Australia DarwinAlice SpringsTennant Creek
Sat 20:00 Japan, South Korea and 5 more TokyoSeoulPyongyangDiliNgerulmud
Sat 20:15 Western Australia/Australia Eucla
Sat 21:00 China, Philippines and 10 more BeijingHong KongManilaSingapore
Sat 22:00 Much of Indonesia, Thailand and 7 more JakartaBangkokHanoiPhnom Penh
Sat 22:30 Myanmar and Cocos Islands YangonNaypyidawMandalayBantam
Sat 23:00 Bangladesh and 6 more DhakaAlmatyBishkekThimphuAstana
Sat 23:15 Nepal KathmanduPokharaBiratnagarDharan
Sat 23:30 India and Sri Lanka New DelhiMumbaiKolkataBengaluru
Sun 00:00 Pakistan and 9 more TashkentIslamabadLahoreKarachi
Sun 00:30 Afghanistan KabulKandaharMazari SharifHerat
Sun 01:00 Azerbaijan and 8 more DubaiAbu DhabiMuscatPort Louis
Sun 01:30 Iran TehranRashtEsfahãnMashhadTabriz
Sun 02:00 Moscow/Russia and 23 more MoscowAnkaraBaghdadNairobi
Sun 03:00 Greece and 30 more CairoAthensBucharestJohannesburg
Sun 04:00 Germany and 45 more BrusselsMadridParisRomeAlgiers
Sun 05:00 United Kingdom and 24 more LondonDublinLisbonAccraReykjavik
Sun 06:00 Cabo Verde and 2 more PraiaPonta DelgadaIttoqqortoormiit
Sun 07:00 Pernambuco/Brazil and South Georgia/Sandwich Is. King Edward PointFernando de Noronha
Sun 08:00 Most of Brazil, Argentina and 9 more Buenos AiresRio de JaneiroSantiago
Sun 08:30 Newfoundland and Labrador/Canada St. John’sMary’s Harbour
Sun 09:00 Some regions of Canada and 29 more CaracasLa PazSan JuanSanto Domingo
Sun 10:00 Regions of USA and 14 more New YorkWashington DCDetroitHavana
Sun 11:00 Regions of USA and 9 more Mexico CityChicagoGuatemala City
Sun 12:00 Some regions of USA and 2 more CalgaryDenverEdmontonPhoenix
Sun 13:00 Regions of USA and 4 more Los AngelesSan FranciscoLas Vegas
Sun 14:00 Alaska/USA and regions of French Polynesia AnchorageFairbanksJuneauUnalaska
Sun 14:30 Marquesas Islands/French Polynesia Taiohae
Sun 15:00 Small region of USA and 2 more HonoluluRarotongaAdakPapeete
Sun 16:00 American Samoa and 2 more AlofiMidwayPago Pago
Sun 17:00 Much of US Minor Outlying Islands Baker IslandHowland Island

Above is a chronological list of when the world’s different countries arrive at midnight on New Year’s Eve and enter 1 January 2023

The times can be changed to any time zone by clicking on the  icon in the first column.

 

 

