Introduction of a Single window for export-import operations in Turkmenistan

Today, ICT technologies are widely adopted in all spheres of economic activity of Turkmenistan, including in the field of foreign trade. The country’s growing foreign economic relations urge the simplifying technical and logistical procedures for export-import operations. For this purpose, the implementation of the project on the introduction of the “Single Window” system is underway in the country.

In December 2020, a project “Single window for export-import operations” in Turkmenistan for 2021-2023 was signed between UNDP, UNCTAD and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan. The creation of a “Single Window” in all spheres of the economy is also provided for by the “Concept of Development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025”.

Atamurat Rakhmanov, Head of the Department for Automation of Customs Procedures of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, told in an interview with the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper about how this process is going on and what advantages the “Single Window” principle will give Turkmenistan in relations with foreign trade partners.

Here is an abridged version of the interview:

Question: What tasks will be solved with the introduction of the “Single Window” system?

A.Rakhmanov: Now applications for permits and licenses are sent to various departments, so importers and exporters have to duplicate documents when applying to several state agencies. This creates a number of inconveniences and increases the costs of importers and exporters and requires time. This leads to the decrease of efficiency of public management of foreign economic activity, investment attractiveness, international ratings and competitiveness.

The “Single Window” system is aimed at the transition of workflow during the registration of export, import and transit procedures from paper to electronic medium. It will be enough to log in to the system and get e-services through the portal. This will reduce time and costs when passing customs procedures.

Question: How will the introduction of the “Single Window for Export-import operations” system take place in Turkmenistan?

A.Rakhmanov: Within the framework of project “Single Window for export-import operations” in Turkmenistan for 2021-2023, a clear plan and sequence of actions have been developed. The implementation of the Single Window system and its interaction with the ASYCUDA State Customs Service system includes three stages: preparatory, prototype creation, and implementation.

The preparatory stage, we can say, has already been successfully completed. An Interdepartmental Commission was established to coordinate the work of the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” system, which includes deputy heads of all ministries and branch departments involved in the work of the “Single Window” system. By the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission, an Interdepartmental working group was created, which consists of lawyers, IT specialists and functional staff who issue permits.

Under the second stage, explanatory sessions for the Interdepartmental Commission and the Interdepartmental Working Group were organized with the involvement of UNCTAD experts. A functional and technical analysis of the business processes of state control authorities (SCA) was carried out, and the needs for equipment, ICT infrastructure and supporting software were determined.

Recommendations on additions and amendments to legislation related to the interagency business process for the control of export-import operations have been developed.

Also, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan (SCS) are conducting and planning work to create a prototype of the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” system; to adapt the ASYCUDA SCS system to interact with components for the SCO system “Single Window for export-import operations”; to test components of the “Single Window for export-import operations”.

Preparations are underway to conduct training sessions for SCA and SCS staff on the operation, administration and maintenance of the system.

The main activities at the implementation stage will be the organization of introductory and training courses for SCA and traders community; piloting of the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” system in the operating environment of SCA; launching of the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” system; testing of the Interagency Risk Management System.

Question: What are the main advantages of the “Single Window for Export-import operations” system in Turkmenistan?

A.Rakhmanov: In general, the “Single Window” system will allow, firstly, to speed up the exchange of information between government agencies involved in the control of import and export operations.

Secondly, it will make the chain of logistics services more efficient by simplifying and coordinating interagency business processes.

Strengthening the interaction between the SCS and fifteen state regulatory authorities involved in the control of import and export operations will contribute to the promotion of integrated monitoring and control of licenses, certificates and permits, the introduction of interdepartmental risk management in the process of customs clearance.

All this will strengthen and increase the efficiency of using the transport and transit potential of Turkmenistan and will serve regional economic integration and international trade.

The full text of the interview is here: https://metbugat.gov.tm/newspaper?id=8504

About the project “Single Window for export-import operations”: https://www.undp.org/turkmenistan/projects/single-window-export-import-operations

///nCa, 5 June 2022