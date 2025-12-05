OSCE supports judicial reform in Turkmenistan

Some 45 judges and court staff from the Supreme and other courts of Turkmenistan explored best practices from the OSCE region in establishing specialized courts during an OSCE-organized seminar that took place on 4 and 5 December 2025 in Ashgabat.

Hosted by the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan, the seminar discussed possibilities for enhancing the effectiveness and functioning of specialized family judges, and aimed to strengthen the capacity of judges and court staff in the area of human rights and family-related legislation, and contribute to improving co-operation mechanisms between relevant national stakeholders.

“Family courts serve a unique purpose in the justice system,” said Rune Castberg, Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat. “These specialized courts are designed to handle family-related matters in a more expedient and expert manner compared to traditional courts and I strongly believe that this seminar will support the ongoing efforts of Turkmenistan aimed at enhancing the quality and accessibility of justice in family matters.”

Experts from Türkiye presented the structure and functioning of family courts in Türkiye, the appointment requirements for family court judges, and the categories of cases handled by these courts. Participants examined measures to be taken by family court judges during judicial proceedings and gained insights into the case management and judicial decision-making in child welfare and custody.

The experts shared innovative practices regarding the protection of the child in Turkish legislation and constitutional principles to be adopted for the protection of the best interest of the child. ///nCa, 5 December 2025 (in cooperation with OSCE Centre in Ashgabat)