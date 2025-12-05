The European Union’s special representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais, rejected suggestions that Brussels is pursuing political or economic expansion in the region, emphasizing that the bloc’s growing engagement is driven solely by mutual benefit and a desire for stability.

“We are not immediate neighbors, so it is very difficult to accuse us of any attempts at expansion at the expense of Central Asian countries, whether political or economic,” Mr. Stiprais said in an interview published Tuesday by KazTAG, a Kazakh news agency. “I believe our relations are based entirely on mutual benefit.”

Mr. Stiprais, a Latvian diplomat who took up his post earlier this year, explicitly acknowledged the presence of the region’s two dominant powers. “Of course, we understand that other partners and players are present here — of course that is China, that is the Russian Federation,” he said.

The remarks appear aimed at dispelling any concerns, particularly in Russian and regional media, that the European Union’s increased investments and diplomatic activity amount to a new “Great Game” rivalry with Moscow and Beijing.

European officials have sharply stepped up attention to the region since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022 disrupted traditional trade routes and heightened the continent’s interest in alternative transport corridors and critical raw materials.

The bloc has pledged billions of euros through its Global Gateway initiative, and leaders of the five Central Asian states met European Council President Charles Michel and other top E.U. officials at a first-of-its-kind summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in April.

Yet Mr. Stiprais stressed that Brussels views Central Asia’s peace and prosperity as directly linked to European security. “We want the region to develop steadily, so that peace and prosperity prevail here,” he said. “Because this directly affects our security as well.”

The interview, conducted in Russian and published by one of Kazakhstan’s most respected news agencies, has since been carried or referenced by TASS (Russia), Avesta.tj (Tajikistan), UzDaily (Uzbekistan), Rambler News, Mail.ru News, Tsargrad.tv, and several other regional and Russian-language platforms — a clear sign that Mr. Stiprais’s message of respect and partnership has been warmly received across the region.

European diplomats consistently stress that the Union’s strategy is not directed against any other power but is intended to complement existing relationships and offer Central Asian nations additional, voluntary avenues for cooperation at a time when the region itself seeks greater diversification.

Mr. Stiprais’s calm, forthright recognition of the established and valued roles of Russia and China reflects the European Union’s mature, inclusive and cooperative approach to Central Asia — one that fully respects historic ties and multiple partnerships while contributing positively to the region’s continued stability and development. /// nCa, 5 December 2025