Aysoltan Annamamedova: Turkmenistan’s Rising Talent in Digital Innovation

Always passionate about technology and innovation, Aysoltan Annamamedova, a fourth-year student at the Oguz Han Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan, recently took a bold step toward the future by participating in the international educational initiative Future Skills Sprint in Istanbul, Turkiye. This intensive programme is designed to cultivate digital skills, innovative thinking, and professional competencies among talented youth.

The initiative, organized by the MEXT Technology Center in partnership with the Istanbul Regional Hub of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP IRH), UNDP Turkiye, and Turkish tech company Hepsiburada, brought together young professionals from around the world from November 20 to 22, 2025, to explore emerging trends in artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and the evolving global labor market.

Aysoltan earned her place in the in-person programme after completing rigorous six-week online courses offered by UNDP IRH. During these preparatory courses, international experts guided participants through topics such as automation, AI, sustainability, supply chains, and global technological trends. These courses not only strengthened her collaboration and problem-solving skills but also inspired her to pursue advanced opportunities in digital innovation.

“The Future Skills Sprint opened a world of new opportunities for me,” says Aysoltan. “It gave me the confidence to keep moving forward, learn more, and shape my own future.

During the three-day sprint in Istanbul, Aysoltan gained invaluable, firsthand exposure to cutting-edge technologies. Highlights of the programme included a Digital Factory Tour showcasing Industry 4.0 technologies, lectures on the EU ETS and CBAM mechanisms, and workshops connecting technology solutions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The sessions not only deepened her technical knowledge but also strengthened her creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork skills — all vital for the fast-evolving digital world.

Building Technical Expertise with the Future Work Academy

Aysoltan’s participation in the Future Skills Sprint is part of a broader regional effort led by the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub – the Future of Work Academy. This initiative equips young people across Europe and Central Asia with the skills needed for the green and digital transition. The Sprint serves as the Academy’s intensive, in-person training module, offering hands-on exposure to artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0 technologies, sustainability, and future-oriented competences.

By completing the six-week online preparatory courses and joining the in-person Sprint, Aysoltan became part of this regional ecosystem, empowering youth with practical, forward-thinking skills. The program has strengthened her ability to thrive in the ever-evolving job market and inspired her to take on more ambitious projects.

Networking with peers from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan added another dimension to her experience. Sharing ideas and collaborating with young professionals from diverse backgrounds broadened her perspective.

“This initiative gave me the confidence to keep learning, experimenting, and embracing opportunities,” Aysoltan shared. “Every new skill opens a door to innovation and shapes the path of my professional growth.”

Learning and Growing with Future Skills Academy

In addition to her experience in Istanbul, Aysoltan continues to develop her expertise through UNDP’s Future Skills Academy. This dynamic initiative, launched in August 2025 in collaboration with the UNDP Knowledge Project under the Country Component for Turkmenistan of the regional project, funded by the Government of Japan and implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan, offers youth across Turkmenistan access to high-quality, future-focused online courses on Coursera platform. The courses are designed to equip young people with the in-demand skills needed in today’s competitive job market. Aysoltan is currently enrolled in the IBM AI Engineering course, along with other programmes in digital literacy, programming, and professional development.

Through this comprehensive learning journey, Aysoltan is not only strengthening her digital competencies and cultivating innovation but also preparing to grow into a highly skilled Web Developer capable of leading teams and driving impactful projects. As part of her experience with the Future Skills Academy and the Future Skills Sprint, she is taking courses in Cyber-Physical Systems with a focus on Biomedical Electronics and the IBM AI Engineering course, all of which support her long-term goal of taking on larger projects and advancing her career in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The first Future Skills Academy has already proven successful, with over 1,000 young people and women completing the first cohort. The second round continues to empower youth like Aysoltan, enhancing their employability, resilience, and meaningful participation in society. Aysoltan’s dedication not only reflects personal ambition but also highlights the potential of Turkmen youth to drive technological innovation and contribute to social progress.

“Every new skill I learn gives me more confidence to try new things. I feel ready to take on challenges, explore ideas, and use what I know to make a difference.”

Aysoltan's journey underscores the transformative power of youth-driven innovation. Through initiatives like the Future Skills Sprint and the Future Skills Academy, UNDP is helping young people around the world bridge the digital divide, build in-demand skills, and contribute to sustainable, inclusive development. Her story is a testament to how investing in youth today will create the leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow.