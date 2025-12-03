WHO CO in Turkmenistan hosted a workshop on zoonotic disease joint risk assessment 

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 25–28 November 2025 – The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office (CO) in Turkmenistan conducted a workshop on Joint Risk Assessment (JRA) for zoonotic diseases within the One Health framework.

Held at the Public Health and Nutrition Center the workshop focused on equipping national experts with practical skills to apply WHO’s standardized tools and methodologies for joint risk assessment of zoonotic diseases. By bringing together specialists from the health, veterinary, and environmental sectors, the workshop supports a comprehensive and collaborative approach to managing emerging health threats. The training was organized within the framework of the Pandemic Fund project “Prevention, Preparedness, and Response to Pandemics within the One Health Initiative in Central Asia,” underscoring Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening global health security.

The workshop introduced the One Health approach and its application in zoonotic disease risk management, along with step-by-step guidance on implementing the JRA tool at national and subnational levels. It also supported the establishment of a multisectoral steering group responsible for identifying priority zoonotic diseases and coordinating joint risk assessment activities. Participants were introduced to international best practices and resources that could support more effective preparedness and response measures.

The technical advisory mission included leading experts in the field: Peter Sousa Hoejskov, Technical Officer for Food Safety and Zoonoses at the WHO/Europe and Dr. Rustam Ikramov, WHO expert and National IHR Coordinator in Uzbekistan. Throughout the training, these specialists guided participants through interactive sessions, practical exercises, and collaborative planning designed to enhance Turkmenistan’s capacity for integrated risk assessment.

The workshop concluded with the establishment of a trained national team capable of conducting joint risk assessments for zoonotic diseases in Turkmenistan. It also served as a platform to strengthen coordination among health, veterinary, and environmental sectors, contributing to improved pandemic preparedness and resilience.///nCa, 3 December 2025 ((in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)