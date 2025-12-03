Kind December Initiatives in Turkmenistan by Yenme: Volunteer Festival and a Theatre Fairy Tale for Children with Disabilities

Liliya Zhirnova

A Festival that Brings Kind Hearts Together

On 5 December at 14:30, the Volunteer Festival will take place at the “Arkach” Shopping and Entertainment Center, in the cozy co-working space “Iş Nokady” in Ashgabat. The event is dedicated to the International Volunteer Day and is organized with the support of the Embassy of Russia in Turkmenistan and the Yenme Public Organization, which has been promoting social initiatives, a culture of mutual aid, and volunteerism in the country for many years.

Guests of the festival can look forward to creative contests, interactive activities, a warm atmosphere, and inspiring stories about people who change the world through their actions. It is a wonderful opportunity to learn about volunteer initiatives, feel the power of community, meet like-minded people, and perhaps get inspired to engage in your own good deeds.

For additional information, please call: 71-15-33 or +993 61 96-90-67.

If the idea of mutual support resonates with you and you would like to spend the day among people for whom kindness is a way of life, come and become part of this celebration of the volunteer movement!

A Warm Initiative for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Yenme Organizes a Theatre Visit for Children

3 December marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. To commemorate this date, the Yenme Public Organization is arranging a cultural visit to the Turkmen State Puppet Theatre for children with special needs. This thoughtful and meaningful initiative is an important step toward fostering inclusion, emotional engagement, and social adaptation.

The theatre has a unique ability to bring fairy tales to life, helping children develop imagination, experience joy, and learn to perceive the world through stories and characters. Such events create a space where every child feels valued, seen, and included in the shared cultural life. /// nCa, 3 December 2025