Turkmenistan Demonstrates Strategic Vision at Big 5 Global 2025

The Turkmen delegation continued its active participation in the Big 5 Global 2025 international exhibition and conference in Dubai, an event uniting leading global specialists in construction, infrastructure, and urban development. On the second day of the programme, the Minister of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan, Abdullah Geldiyev, delivered a keynote address during the plenary session, presenting the country’s strategic vision and a comprehensive national programme for the development of modern, sustainable, and environmentally conscious urban environments.

Speaking on the theme “Strategy for Sustainable Urban Development and Infrastructure Modernization in Turkmenistan”, the Minister emphasized that the achievements and dynamic progress of Turkmenistan’s construction and architectural sectors have been made possible thanks to the wise leadership, far-sighted policies, and tireless efforts of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as the strategic initiatives and dynamic reforms of the Esteemed President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Their comprehensive vision continues to guide the transformation of cities, the modernization of national infrastructure, and the advancement of sustainable and innovative construction across the country.

High-Level Meetings with Government and Industry Leaders

During the official programme, the Turkmen delegation held a series of intensive bilateral meetings with His Excellency Yousef Abdullah Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for the Federal Infrastructure & Projects Sector of the UAE; Matt Denton, President of dmg events; Brandy Scott, Chair of the Global Leaders’ Summit; as well as representatives of UAE federal and emirate-level institutions and senior executives of major international construction and engineering companies.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in industrial and civil construction, the application of environmentally friendly and energy-efficient materials, the adoption of modular and high-technology engineering solutions, the development of digital infrastructure and BIM platforms, and the strengthening of investment partnerships for Turkmenistan’s key national development projects.

Special emphasis was placed on enhancing trade and industrial cooperation, including the export of Turkmen glass and advanced construction materials to the UAE and Gulf countries, where demand for high-quality products continues to grow.

Specialised Consultations and Visits to National Pavilions

As part of its working programme, the Turkmen delegation held a wide range of specialised consultations with leading global EPC contractors, infrastructure developers, modular and prefabrication construction companies, developers of digital and BIM solutions, manufacturers of modern construction equipment, as well as international architectural and urban-planning consultants.

At the same time, delegation members visited the national pavilions of major construction markets — Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and China — where they reviewed the latest technological solutions, including energy-efficient materials, high-performance modular systems, digital infrastructure technologies, engineering innovations for smart-city development, and large-scale infrastructure systems. These meetings and visits helped identify new areas of cooperation in industrial production, the introduction of innovative construction technologies, the development of transport and engineering infrastructure, and the implementation of Turkmenistan’s long-term national projects.

Presenting Turkmenistan’s Strategic Priorities to the International Community

Throughout all meetings, Turkmenistan highlighted its long-term development objectives, including the modernization of the construction and industrial sectors, the implementation of advanced digital technologies and quality-control systems, the expansion of national highways, bridges, and road infrastructure, the development of major social and public facilities, the strengthening of the domestic glass industry and its export potential, and the enhancement of international cooperation and global investment partnerships.

International companies praised Turkmenistan’s systematic approach, the high level of government support, and the consistency of its strategic reforms.

Positive Reception of CIET 2025 and Invitation to CIET 2026

Participants of Big 5 Global noted the high level of organisation of the CIET 2025 international conference and exhibition held earlier in Avaza, highlighting its strong ministerial participation, clear investment priorities, and the expanding opportunities for cooperation in the construction, industrial, and energy sectors. All partners received official invitations to take part in CIET 2026, scheduled for November 2026.

Strengthening Turkmenistan’s International Engagement

Turkmenistan’s participation in Big 5 Global 2025 clearly demonstrated the country’s commitment to strengthening international engagement, expanding partnerships, and adopting global best practices in construction, architecture, and sustainable development. Through its participation in the Summit, bilateral meetings, industry consultations, and pavilion visits, the delegation presented the strategic priorities of the state, focused on infrastructure modernization, technological innovation, industrial growth, and the expansion of export potential — including products of the national glass industry.

The delegation’s participation in the exhibition and business programme was facilitated by the Turkmen Energy Forum (TEF), enabling Turkmenistan to effectively present its achievements, reaffirm its openness to cooperation, and strengthen its position on the international construction and infrastructure landscape. ///nCa, 28 November 2025 (the material was provided by Turkmen Energy Forum)