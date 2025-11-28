“Specialized Logistics 2025”: The Association “Turkmen Logistics” and GIZ strengthen the potential of the transport industry

The Turkmen Logistics Association, in partnership with the GIZ (German Agency for International Cooperation) Regional Project on Trade Facilitation in Central Asian countries, has successfully completed the cycle of intensive training courses “Specialized Logistics 2025”. The event, which lasted from 25 to 27 November 2025, was aimed at improving the skills of specialists from the Association’s member companies working in complex and high-margin logistics segments.

According to the Association, the program, combining group work, practical demonstrations, analysis of real cases and scenario modeling, allowed participants not only to gain new knowledge, but also to consolidate it for immediate application in professional activities.

Key topics and practical focus

Over the course of three days, the participants delved deeply into three key areas of specialized logistics:

Day 1: Foundation and Dangerous Goods Transport

The first day was devoted to dangerous goods. The experts reviewed the classification, packaging and handling rules, emergency protocols, as well as important aspects of insurance and risk management.

Practice: As part of the practical exercises, the specialists worked out the procedures for issuing permits, compiled security checklists and checked the necessary documentation.

Day 2: Oversized Cargo Logistics and Practical Applications

The second day was focused on the transportation of oversized cargo. Special attention was paid to the complex aspects of route planning, escort procedures and border control.

Key sessions: Fastening techniques, safety, inspection, as well as the integration of oversized cargo into multimodal transportation (auto-railway, auto-sea) with an analysis of key challenges were discussed.

Practice and case studies: The participants were engaged in the calculation of fastening, planning routes based on specific examples of transportation of equipment and checking the full package of accompanying documents.

Day 3: Cold chain logistics and monitoring

The final day touched on a critical segment, the logistics of the cold chain. Modern technologies of temperature control, monitoring and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOP) were presented.

International standards and documentation were reviewed during the training. The participants mastered the tools for monitoring the entire supply chain.

Case study and practice: The completion was the practical modeling of the supply of pharmaceutical products through the international Lapis Lazuli corridor and the configuration of the cold chain system.

Results and future prospects

The training cycle confirmed the commitment of the Association “Turkmen Logistics” and GIZ to the continuous growth of the potential of the transport and logistics sector of Turkmenistan. Improving skills in areas such as the transportation of dangerous, oversized and heat-sensitive goods is crucial to strengthen the country’s position as a key transit hub in the region.

Following the results of the training cycle, all participants were awarded Certificates confirming the successful completion of the specialized program.

This training marks an important step in the development of professional competencies, which will undoubtedly contribute to improving the competitiveness and efficiency of the Association’s member transport and logistics companies in the international arena. ///nCa, 28 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Association “Turkmen Logistics”)