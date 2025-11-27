Thinkers of different cultures of the same era Magtymguly and Skovoroda: A poetry and music event was held at the Library named after Magtymguly in Kyiv

On November 26, 2025, the Library named after Magtymguly of the Svіchado Centralized Library System of the Department of Culture of the Svyatoshinsky District State Administration of the City of Kyiv hosted a poetry and music event, “Spiritual Lights: Skovoroda and Magtymguly”, dedicated to outstanding personalities of the 18th century, thinkers of the East and Ukraine – the Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy and the Ukrainian philosopher and educator Hryhorii Skovoroda.

The cultural event, organized jointly with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine, was attended by creative intellectuals, scientists, representatives of the local administration, music and general education schools, libraries, and students.

The evening’s host, Yulia Lopata, Director of the Library named after Magtymguly, opened the event, noting the enduring significance of the contributions of geniuses from different cultures of the same era to the treasury of the world’s peoples.

In the welcoming address, a diplomatic officer from the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine focused on promoting achievements in national culture, art, and literature, advancing cultural diplomacy, and Turkmenistan’s role in strengthening friendship and brotherhood among nations. Thus, as part of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Pyragy, the Magtymguly Pyragy cultural and park complex and a monument to the great poet and thinker were opened in Ashgabat. An alley of famous poets and thinkers from various countries and eras was located on its territory, including a monument to the outstanding Ukrainian philosopher and educator Hryhorii Skovoroda. It is emphasized that the event symbolizes the triumph of friendship between the two peoples and the unity of human cultural heritage.

Research scholars Professor Mykola Vaskiv and Yurii Peleshenko expressed expert opinions on the striking consonance of worldviews, similar motives in the work and life paths of outstanding thinkers of the same era, who focused on the individual, their spirituality, morality, and virtue, as well as on the distinctive features of their creative paths. These poets and thinkers, who lived during a time of great change, placed the spiritual above the material, teaching the desire for self-improvement, kindness, and mutual assistance. At the same time, Magtymguly’s legacy is filled not only with wisdom but also with a thirst for a peaceful and happy life for the Turkmens. His poems are an inexhaustible source of love for the Motherland.

In the library’s reading room, where collections of Magtymguly Pyragy and works by Hryhorii Skovoroda are presented, there is a thematic photo exhibition, as well as video clips about the cultural and park complex “Magtymguly” Pyragy”, a rich cultural program took place.

Linguists, teachers, schoolchildren and Turkmen youth read the poets’ poems in the original and in translation.

Professional ensembles— violin, guitar, cello, and piano duo — performed Turkmen and Ukrainian folk songs, an excerpt from a Turkmen suite, and works with lyrics by Skovoroda and Taras Shevchenko. Traditional Turkmen melodies were also performed on the dutar.

Two musical cultures merged into a single sound. In an open discussion at the conclusion of the event, poetry and music lovers shared their opinions on the importance of masters of spiritual words in the modern world, the harmony of cultural traditions, and how the legacy of these two poets and thinkers helps preserve the connection between cultures and strengthen friendship between peoples. ///nCa, 27 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Ukraine)