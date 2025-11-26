Representatives of Turkmenistan’s small and medium-sized garment enterprises enhance skills in shirt pattern-making and tailoring

A practical training on pattern-making and garment construction, focused on men’s shirts, took place in Ashgabat from 17 to 21 November. The event was organised by the International Trade Centre (ITC) under the EU-funded project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration.” The training brought together 25 specialists from garment enterprises, ateliers and private design studios, who gained access to modern European methodologies applied in the clothing production industry.

The training programme included an in-depth study of the German Müller&Sohn method for constructing men’s shirts, covering the full process from building basic blocks and taking measurements to modelling garments. During the first days, participants focused on practical pattern-making, working through the complete cycle: calculating auxiliary measurement indicators, drafting sleeves and collars, analysing fit defects and identifying ways to address them. Additional practical sessions enabled participants to independently carry out the necessary calculations, prepare technical documentation, and refine patterns.

In the final days of the training, participants concentrated on modelling various types of shirts as well as constructing women’s blouses. The programme concluded with completed practical assignments and a detailed review of individual questions.

“The practical value of this training cannot be overstated. I am confident that thanks to this knowledge and the support of international partners, our textile products have every opportunity to enter foreign markets,” said entrepreneur Umida Kadyrova, one of the participants.

This training was conducted as part of the project’s efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises and to develop the export potential of the country’s textile cluster. The transfer of modern skills in pattern-making and tailoring not only improves product quality and supports the growth of creative industries, but also expands opportunities for Turkmen producers to access regional and international markets.

About the project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration”

The project, funded by the European Union, aims to support economic development and decent work in Turkmenistan by improving the business climate and enhancing the competitiveness of SMEs. It contributes to Turkmenistan’s engagement in regional and global trade, including with the European Union. ///nCa, 26 November 2025