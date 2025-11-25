Food Security and Joint Research discussed by Agriculture Ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

A meeting between Turkmenistan’s Minister of Agriculture Charyyar Chetiyev and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov took place in Astana on 24 November 2025.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture, the parties discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its expansion in key areas of the agro-industrial complex.

“Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have historically been reliable partners, and agriculture holds a special place in the structure of our cooperation. The Turkmen market is one of the priority destinations for the export of Kazakh agricultural products,” Saparov emphasized.

Over the first nine months of this year, (Jan-Sep 2025) agricultural trade turnover between the two countries reached $103 million (+37.5%). Exports of agricultural products from Kazakhstan grew to $70 million (+70%).

The significant increase was driven by grain supplies: exports of high-quality wheat rose 1.5 times, flour exports increased 4 times, and shipments of sunflower oil were resumed.

The Kazakh side expressed readiness to ensure stable, long-term supplies of grain and flour, including through forward-financing mechanisms and the establishment of joint ventures on the territory of Kazakhstan.

The parties also discussed further cooperation in veterinary medicine, biosafety issues, and expanding trade in livestock products.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of collaboration between the scientific institutions of the two countries, including exchange of experience, joint research, and personnel training.

In turn, Charyyar Chetiyev stressed Turkmenistan's readiness to actively implement joint projects, increase trade turnover, and strengthen food security for both nations.