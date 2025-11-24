Turkmenistan Strengthens International Cooperation as National Delegation Begins Work at BIG 5 Global 2025

Turkmenistan continues to steadily expand its international cooperation through active participation in leading global forums across the construction, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors. This work is coordinated by the Turkmen Energy Forum, which supports collaboration between national institutions and international partners.

In the final quarter of 2025, Turkmenistan hosted two major international events: the Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025 International Conference and Exhibition, held on 22–24 October in Ashgabat, and the International Conference & Exhibition on the Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan (CIET 2025), held on 3–4 November in Avaza. These forums brought together leading experts, investors, and specialists to discuss the development prospects of the country’s energy, industrial, and construction sectors.

Alongside hosting key events at the national level, Turkmenistan has also been actively enhancing its international presence abroad. Earlier this year, Turkmen delegations participated in Gastech 2025 in Milan, reaffirming the country’s growing engagement in global energy dialogue. This was followed by participation in one of the world’s largest energy events — ADIPEC 2025, held on 3–6 November in Abu Dhabi.

Today, 24 November 2025, Turkmenistan’s national delegation begins its work at BIG 5 Global 2025, the world’s leading platform in construction, infrastructure, and urban development, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The summit brings together tens of thousands of industry professionals, government representatives, international companies, and technology developers.

During BIG 5 Global, the Turkmen delegation will hold meetings with international partners, explore advanced construction materials, modern engineering solutions, and digital technologies used in the development of smart and sustainable cities. Particular attention will be given to cooperation with global companies working in industrial construction, modular technologies, urban planning, and infrastructure digitalization.

The Turkmen delegation will deliver a presentation highlighting the country’s key achievements and strategic priorities — construction modernization, industrial innovation, smart-city concepts, and the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

Participation in BIG 5 Global 2025 marks an important step in Turkmenistan’s efforts to adopt international best practices, expand professional cooperation, and promote national projects on the world stage. By taking part in leading global platforms — including Gastech, ADIPEC, and now BIG 5 Global — Turkmenistan continues to strengthen its role in the international industry dialogue and advance its long-term vision for modern, high-technology development. ///nCa, 24 November 2025 (the material was provided by Turkmen Energy Forum)