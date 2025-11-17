Turkmen Grandmaster Triumphs at International Tournament in Türkiye

The IX International Chess Tournament of the Mersin Municipality took place in the Turkish city of Mersin from November 9 to 15, 2025. The competition, held under the Swiss system, featured 360 chess players from 19 countries.

The competitions were held in four categories, where in the highest category “A,” a brilliant victory was secured by our compatriot, International Grandmaster Meilis Annaberdiev (FIDE rating – 2407). He confidently scored 7 points out of 9, demonstrating high sporting form. Meilis achieved 5 wins and drew 4 games against opponents from the top five seeded players.

Prize Winners in Category A:

Meilis Annaberdiev (Turkmenistan) International Master Arash Tahbaz (Iran, 2468) – 7 points out of 9 International Grandmaster Aryan Gholami (Iran, 2468) – 6.5 points out of 9

It should be noted that the fate of the first place had to be determined by an additional tie-break coefficient, which was better for Meilis.

The top-seeded Grandmaster Vugar Rasulov (2525) from Azerbaijan finished in 5th place.

Detailed information about the tournament can be found at the link: https://s1.chess-results.com/tnr1247175.aspx?lan=1&art=9&fed=TKM&turdet=YES&flag=30&snr=6&SNode=S0 ///Turkmenistan Chess Federation