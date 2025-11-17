News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmen Grandmaster Triumphs at International Tournament in Türkiye

The IX International Chess Tournament of the Mersin Municipality took place in the Turkish city of Mersin from November 9 to 15, 2025. The competition, held under the Swiss system, featured 360 chess players from 19 countries.

The competitions were held in four categories, where in the highest category “A,” a brilliant victory was secured by our compatriot, International Grandmaster Meilis Annaberdiev (FIDE rating – 2407). He confidently scored 7 points out of 9, demonstrating high sporting form. Meilis achieved 5 wins and drew 4 games against opponents from the top five seeded players.

Prize Winners in Category A:

  1. Meilis Annaberdiev (Turkmenistan)
  2. International Master Arash Tahbaz (Iran, 2468) – 7 points out of 9
  3. International Grandmaster Aryan Gholami (Iran, 2468) – 6.5 points out of 9

It should be noted that the fate of the first place had to be determined by an additional tie-break coefficient, which was better for Meilis.

The top-seeded Grandmaster Vugar Rasulov (2525) from Azerbaijan finished in 5th place.

Detailed information about the tournament can be found at the link: https://s1.chess-results.com/tnr1247175.aspx?lan=1&art=9&fed=TKM&turdet=YES&flag=30&snr=6&SNode=S0 ///Turkmenistan Chess Federation

