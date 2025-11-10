nCa Report

On November 4, 2025, Turkmenistan marked a major milestone in its maritime history with the launching ceremony of the “Gadamly”, the country’s first domestically built cargo ship, an event that’s being hailed as a symbol of national progress and international collaboration.

This dry cargo vessel, with a carrying capacity of 6,100 tons and designed specifically for container transportation, is set to ply the waters of the Caspian Sea, facilitating trade with neighboring countries and boosting the nation’s economy through enhanced logistics and transport capabilities. The ceremony, held in line with age-old maritime traditions, represented not just the birth of a new ship but a step forward in Turkmenistan’s ambition to become a key player in regional shipping.

Kim joon chul, the Chage d’affairs of Korean embassy in Turkmenistan, led the launching ceremony.

The “Gadamly” is the fruit of a deepening partnership between Turkmenistan and South Korea, a relationship that has roots going back to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.

Over the years, this cooperation has expanded into various sectors, but shipbuilding has emerged as a standout area, leveraging South Korea’s global leadership in constructing advanced vessels.

Back in 2008, during a high-level visit, discussions first highlighted the potential for Korean expertise in industries like shipbuilding, setting the stage for future joint ventures. Things really picked up in recent years, with a key agreement in July 2023 to collaborate on shipbuilding projects, followed by a $42 million contract in November 2023 between Turkmenistan’s Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Plant and South Korea’s Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (KSIT). This deal focused on the design, construction, and outfitting of two multipurpose dry bulk carriers, each with that 6,100-ton capacity. The “Gadamly” is the first of these, built at the Balkan shipyard in Turkmenbashi with on-site support from Korean experts who provided technology transfer, equipment, and training to local specialists.

What made the launch particularly special was the involvement of the next generation of Turkmen engineers.

Students and teachers from the “Shipbuilding” specialty at the Institute of Engineering and Transport Communications of Turkmenistan’s “Water Transport Use” department were there to witness the event, and it was a proud moment when Korean representatives praised the contributions of the institute’s graduates who had hands-on roles in the construction.

This exchange of knowledge has been a cornerstone of the project, with Korean-led seminars, audits for international ISO certifications, and on-the-job training helping to modernize the shipyard’s operations and boost its annual production from four to five vessels. It’s created a fertile ground for young Turkmen professionals to master cutting-edge technologies, aligning with broader national goals to foster innovation in the transport sector.

In the spirit of Turkmenistan’s “New Era of Revival,” as emphasized by state policies under the leadership of the esteemed Hero Arkadağ and Hero Serdar, this achievement underscores the country’s commitment to self-reliance and international friendship.

The Turkmen-Korean Business Council, initiated in April 2019 at the behest of the Hero Arkadağ, has been instrumental in paving the way for such initiatives, including training programs and consultations across industries. The “Gadamly,” often referred to as the “Friendship Ship,” embodies this bond, and its successful launch is seen as a historic moment that will be etched in the annals of Turkmen history, promising prosperous and safe voyages ahead.

Looking forward, the momentum doesn’t stop here. The second vessel from this joint project is already underway, with completion eyed for later in 2025 or early 2026, and talks are expanding to include additional ships like another dry cargo carrier, a Ro-Pax ferry for railway wagons, and even a dredger for the Karakum River.

These efforts, supported by organizations like the Korean Association of Marine Equipment (KOMEA), aim to digitize production, introduce eco-friendly designs, and position Turkmenistan as a shipbuilding hub for the Caspian region and beyond. Heartfelt gratitude has been expressed to the national leaders for creating these opportunities, ensuring that the benefits ripple through to the youth and the economy at large. As one participant put it, this is about building not just ships, but a brighter future for the Turkmen people. /// nCa, 10 November 2025

Here are some photos from the event: