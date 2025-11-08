US and Central Asian Nations adopted C5+1 Joint Statement for Economic cooperation – Critical Minerals, AI Integration and Trans-Caspian Connectivity under the spotlight

The Governments of the United States of America, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan commemorated the tenth anniversary of the C5+1 diplomatic platform with a joint statement outlining a renewed commitment to regional prosperity, sustainable development, and strengthened economic cooperation.

Established in 2015, the C5+1 framework has become a cornerstone of U.S.–Central Asia engagement, fostering dialogue on trade, energy, security, and connectivity. The statement released by the six nations recognizes the strengthening of economic cooperation within the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which has brought tens of billions of dollars in recent trade and investment.

Strengthening the Commercial Environment

The joint declaration emphasized efforts to improve the ease of doing business, promote small and medium-sized enterprises, and encourage innovation through new joint ventures. The countries pledged to enhance regulatory transparency, respect the sanctity of contracts, and harmonize product standards with international norms.

The partners also reaffirmed their support for the B5+1 Forum, the business counterpart to the diplomatic platform, which aims to deepen private-sector cooperation. Following the inaugural forum held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in March 2024, the next B5+1 Forum is scheduled for February 4–6, 2026, in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

Expanding Trade, Investment, and Critical Minerals Cooperation

Recognizing the global importance of energy and resource security, the C5+1 countries committed to advancing cooperation in critical minerals, energy diversification, and civil nuclear development. The joint statement reaffirmed engagement in the C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue, designed to strengthen geological exploration, mining, and processing while integrating Central Asia more deeply into the global supply chain.

The countries also outlined plans to expand collaboration in high-growth sectors such as hydropower, tourism, agriculture, information technology, and e-commerce. A key focus will be the adoption of trusted digital infrastructure, including 5G and 6G networks, data centers, and satellite communications aligned with international standards.

Promoting Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence

Highlighting the region’s ambitions for technological advancement, the C5+1 partners agreed to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development based on shared values of innovation and international partnership. They intend to integrate AI and digital innovation into working groups, encourage academic exchanges and research in fields such as machine learning and robotics, and support the creation of smart cities and e-government systems.

Cybersecurity cooperation will also be strengthened, with a focus on protecting critical infrastructure, information sharing on cyber threats, and developing common standards for trusted digital platforms.

Boosting Connectivity through the Trans-Caspian Trade Route

The joint statement underscored the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The countries agreed to strengthen supply chain resilience, harmonize customs regimes, and expand aviation connectivity to foster greater commercial and cultural ties.

In a notable addition, the partners also referenced connecting the Trans-Caspian route to the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) — an initiative aimed at securing the flow of cargo, information, and energy across Eurasia.

The full text on the Joint Statement of Intent on Economic Cooperation is available here: https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/11/joint-statement-of-intent-on-econ…https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/11/joint-statement-of-intent-on-econ…